Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Fail to Settle Legal Battle, Trial Date Set

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been unable to reach a settlement in their legal dispute concerning alleged harassment and retaliation on the set of 'It Ends With Us'. The case, which includes claims of a smear campaign, is now scheduled for trial.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni 's legal battle continues, with both parties failing to reach a settlement after a recent meeting with a judge in New York. The case revolves around alleged sexual harassment and subsequent retaliation by Baldoni on the set of the film It Ends With Us , in which they co-starred. Despite closed-door hearings, no agreement was reached, though further discussions are reportedly possible.

The legal proceedings have become increasingly complex, marked by a series of court decisions and counterclaims. Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging substantial damages resulting from the alleged harassment and a smear campaign. Baldoni, in turn, filed a defamation case against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and the New York Times, but his case was dismissed earlier. The upcoming trial promises to be a highly publicized event, with both sides preparing to present their arguments before a jury. \The recent developments follow a ruling by Judge Lewis Liman, who dismissed ten of Lively's thirteen claims, including all sexual harassment allegations. Judge Liman's decision addressed specific incidents, such as unscripted kisses during a dance scene and a conversation about Lively's weight, concluding that they did not constitute harassment. The judge emphasized the importance of creative freedom for artists within the context of a film production. However, the judge did find sufficient evidence of a retaliation campaign, allowing three specific claims to proceed to trial. These remaining claims involve breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation, all of which Baldoni denies. The dismissal of many of Lively's claims was partly attributed to the absence of a signed Actor Loanout Agreement, which would have governed sexual harassment, and the court's finding that Lively's level of control over the film did not classify her as an employee under the cited laws. \The upcoming trial is scheduled to begin on March 18th and will focus on the remaining claims related to the alleged smear campaign orchestrated by Baldoni's PR team. Both sides are preparing for a courtroom showdown, with Lively expressing her eagerness to testify at trial. The case is a complex web of accusations, legal maneuvers, and counterclaims that will continue to play out in the court of public opinion. Legal representatives for both Lively and Baldoni have expressed their respective positions, with Baldoni's lawyers expressing satisfaction with the judge's earlier ruling. Lively's legal team, on the other hand, maintains that the focus of the case remains on the alleged retaliation and the actions taken to damage Lively's reputation. The outcome of the trial will likely have significant implications for both parties, potentially impacting their careers and public images. The film, It Ends With Us, is based on a novel by Colleen Hoover, featuring Lively as a florist and Baldoni as a neurosurgeon in an abusive relationship, adding a layer of drama to the legal proceedings and highlighting the complexities of on-set relationships and the boundaries of creative freedom in the film industry





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Blake Lively Justin Baldoni It Ends With Us Sexual Harassment Legal Battle

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