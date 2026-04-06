Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Fail to Settle Legal Battle, Trial Date Set

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been unable to resolve their legal dispute over alleged sexual harassment and retaliation on the set of 'It Ends With Us,' with the trial now focused on claims of a smear campaign.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni 's legal battle continues, with both parties failing to reach a settlement after a recent meeting with a judge in New York. The case, centered on allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation by Baldoni on the set of their film ' It Ends With Us ,' remains unresolved. Discussions took place behind closed doors, but no agreement was reached. More talks might be on the horizon.

The ongoing case is now focused on claims related to an alleged smear campaign orchestrated by Baldoni's public relations team. This comes after Judge Lewis Liman dismissed the majority of Lively's initial claims, including all of her sexual harassment allegations. The trial is scheduled to commence on March 18th, solely addressing the remaining three counts. \Judge Liman described Monday's meetings as an opportunity for both sides to present their updated positions on a potential settlement. Magistrate Judge Sarah Cave facilitated remote phone conferences with the lawyers representing both Lively and Baldoni. Lively went first, and Baldoni's representatives did not provide an official statement. The heart of the conflict lies in Lively's claims of suffering significant damages, estimated at $161 million, due to Baldoni's alleged actions. These actions include sexual harassment on set and the subsequent launch of an online smear campaign. Baldoni had previously filed a $400 million defamation suit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and the New York Times, but this case was dismissed by the judge. The judge's ruling on Lively's claims saw the dismissal of the majority of her claims. The judge disagreed that Baldoni's actions during a dance scene, including the addition of unscripted kisses, constituted harassment. The judge also dismissed claims related to Baldoni's inquiries about Lively's weight. The judge emphasized that the protagonists' physical appearance was a crucial element of the film and that Lively herself acknowledged the importance of a specific aesthetic. Many claims were dismissed because Lively did not sign the necessary legal documents and did not qualify as an employee under the applicable laws. However, the judge ruled that there was sufficient evidence regarding a retaliation campaign, leaving this matter for a jury to decide. \The remaining claims slated for trial involve breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation. These claims are vehemently denied by Baldoni. Following the judge's previous decision, Baldoni's legal team expressed satisfaction with the outcome. Meanwhile, Lively's legal representatives maintain that the focus of the case has always been and will continue to be the retaliation against Lively due to her commitment to safety on the set. Lively's legal team is determined to prove that defendants took extraordinary steps to destroy Blake Lively’s reputation. Lively's legal team is ready to provide testimony at trial. The dismissal of the initial sexual harassment claims and the narrowed scope of the trial suggest a significant shift in the legal landscape of this high-profile case. The outcome of the trial, focused on the retaliation claims, will likely determine the final chapter of this long-running dispute between the two actors. The case continues to attract significant media attention due to the celebrity status of the individuals involved and the sensitive nature of the allegations





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blake Lively Justin Baldoni It Ends With Us Sexual Harassment Retaliation Legal Battle

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince Harry, Eileen Gu, and Justin Trudeau Share Ski Lift Selfie: A Meeting on the SlopesPrince Harry was photographed with Eileen Gu and Justin Trudeau on a ski lift, sparking fan excitement and reflecting a relaxed atmosphere during their time on the slopes. The outing coincides with Harry's Easter break with Meghan Markle and their children, while highlighting Gu's post-Olympic activities and Trudeau's presence at the Invictus Games.

Read more »

Prince Harry Skiing with Eileen Gu and Justin Trudeau: A Star-Studded Slope EncounterPrince Harry, Eileen Gu, and Justin Trudeau were seen together on a ski lift, marking a unique encounter on the slopes. The Duke of Sussex was joined by the Winter Olympics champion and the former Canadian Prime Minister for some winter fun. This came as Harry enjoyed an Easter break with his family, with Meghan Markle sharing a video of their son Archie skiing.

Read more »

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Celebrate Easter with Gardening and Family at Oklahoma RanchGwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marked Easter with gardening at their Oklahoma ranch, sharing their holiday with fans. The pair highlighted their love of family and faith.

Read more »

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Celebrate Easter with Gardening and Family TimeGwen Stefani and Blake Shelton shared their Easter celebrations, planting daffodils at their Oklahoma ranch and highlighting their shared love for gardening. The event included family time, religious observances, and social media posts from other celebrities.

Read more »

Blake Lively Celebrates Easter Amidst Legal Battle with Justin BaldoniBlake Lively marked Easter with her family, sharing a glimpse of bunny-shaped scrambled eggs on Instagram, days after a court ruling narrowed her case against It Ends with Us collaborator Justin Baldoni. The remaining claims focus on retaliation, aiding and abetting retaliation, and breach of contract.

Read more »

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Fail to Settle Legal Battle, Trial Date SetBlake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been unable to reach a settlement in their legal dispute concerning alleged harassment and retaliation on the set of 'It Ends With Us'. The case, which includes claims of a smear campaign, is now scheduled for trial.

Read more »