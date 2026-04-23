Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Production Studio Clash Over Weight-Related Remarks in 'It Ends With Us' Trial

Lawyers for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios are in a dispute over whether alleged comments Baldoni made about Lively's weight will be presented to the jury in the upcoming trial related to their film 'It Ends With Us'. The studio seeks to exclude the remarks, arguing they are irrelevant and prejudicial, while Lively's team insists they provide crucial context to her claims.

A legal dispute is unfolding between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni 's production studio, Wayfarer Studios , centering around whether alleged remarks made by Baldoni about Lively's weight will be presented to the jury during the upcoming trial for their 2024 film, ' It Ends With Us '.

Wayfarer Studios' lawyers filed a motion on April 10th, requesting Judge Lewis J. Liman to prevent these comments from being shared with jurors, arguing they are irrelevant to the narrowed scope of the case and would unfairly prejudice the jury. They contend that the comments would only serve to inflame emotions and distract from the core issues.

This request follows the judge's decision on April 2nd to dismiss 10 of the 13 claims Lively initially brought forth, including a sexual harassment claim and all claims directly against Baldoni. Lively's legal team responded on April 17th, asserting that the alleged weight-related comments are crucial for providing essential context to the remaining issues before the court. They argue that these remarks demonstrate a pattern of conduct by Baldoni, supporting Lively's accusations.

According to Lively’s lawyers, the comments are directly linked to her perception of Baldoni’s behavior and her reasonable belief that she was facing unlawful actions. The core of the remaining case revolves around Lively's claim that Baldoni and his associates orchestrated a smear campaign against her. Wayfarer’s legal team maintains that introducing the weight comments would divert attention from this central issue.

The initial lawsuit, filed in December 2024, accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, retaliatory behavior, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, alongside accusations against Wayfarer Studios and associated personnel. Lively’s original complaint detailed instances of alleged body shaming, including requests for her to lose weight and direct communication with her personal trainer without her consent. Baldoni’s defense countered that his contact with Lively’s trainer was solely to discuss logistics for a scene requiring him to lift her, citing pre-existing back issues.

The dispute escalated further when Baldoni claimed Ryan Reynolds confronted him, accusing him of 'fat-shaming' Lively during a meeting at their home. Baldoni himself initiated legal action, seeking substantial damages from The New York Times for a report he deemed defamatory, and later included Lively, Reynolds, and her publicist in a separate lawsuit, which was ultimately dismissed in June 2025.

The trial is scheduled to begin on May 18th, and the judge’s decision on whether to allow the weight-related comments will significantly shape the proceedings





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Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Wayfarer Studios It Ends With Us Lawsuit Sexual Harassment Legal Dispute

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