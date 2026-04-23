Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Studio Clash Over Weight-Related Remarks in 'It Ends With Us' Trial

Lawyers for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's production studio are battling over whether alleged comments Baldoni made about Lively's weight will be admissible in the upcoming trial related to their film 'It Ends With Us'. The dispute centers on relevance and potential jury bias.

A legal dispute is unfolding between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni 's production studio, Wayfarer Studios, centering around whether alleged remarks made by Baldoni about Lively's weight will be presented to the jury during the upcoming trial for their 2024 film, ' It Ends With Us '.

Wayfarer Studios' lawyers filed a motion on April 10th, requesting Judge Lewis J. Liman to prevent these comments from being shared with jurors, arguing they are irrelevant to the narrowed scope of the case and would unfairly prejudice the jury. They contend that the focus has shifted to Lively's claim of a smear campaign orchestrated by Baldoni and his team, and the weight-related comments would serve as a distraction.

Lively's legal team responded on April 17th, asserting that the alleged comments are crucial for providing necessary context to the remaining issues before the court. They argue that these remarks demonstrate a pattern of conduct by Baldoni and directly relate to Lively's belief that she was facing unlawful behavior. The comments, according to Lively’s lawyers, are integral to understanding the reasonableness of her perception of the situation and her response to what she considered inappropriate conduct.

This legal battle stems from a lawsuit filed by Lively in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment, retaliatory conduct, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, alongside accusations of a smear campaign aimed at damaging her reputation. The case has seen significant developments, including the dismissal of 10 out of 13 claims initially brought by Lively, including the sexual harassment claim and all claims against Baldoni personally.

Baldoni’s legal team has expressed satisfaction with these dismissals, stating that the remaining case is significantly narrowed. However, Lively maintains that the alleged weight comments are essential to understanding the broader context of Baldoni’s behavior. The dispute also involved a countersuit filed by Baldoni against The New York Times and Lively, Reynolds, and Lively’s publicist, alleging defamation related to a published report, which was later dismissed.

The trial is scheduled to begin on May 18th, and the judge’s decision on whether to allow the weight-related remarks to be presented to the jury will likely play a significant role in the proceedings. The core of the disagreement revolves around whether these comments are relevant to the remaining claims and whether their inclusion would unfairly influence the jury





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Blake Lively Justin Baldoni It Ends With Us Lawsuit Sexual Harassment Weight Comments

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