Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Settle Legal Battle Over 'It Ends With Us'

Blake Lively has reached a settlement with Justin Baldoni's production company, Wayfarer Studios, and his PR agency, ending a two-year legal dispute over the film 'It Ends With Us'. The agreement comes just weeks before the case was set to go to trial and follows a judge's decision to dismiss several of Lively's claims.

Blake Lively has concluded her two-year legal dispute with Justin Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios , along with his PR agency, in a surprising development just weeks before the scheduled trial.

The actress, aged 38, reached a settlement concerning allegations of retaliation and breach of contract stemming from their 2024 film, 'It Ends With Us'. A joint statement from both parties emphasized the film's significance as a source of pride and its commitment to raising awareness for domestic violence survivors. They acknowledged the challenges encountered during the legal process and affirmed the importance of addressing Ms. Lively's concerns, while reiterating their dedication to maintaining workplaces free from misconduct and unproductive atmospheres.

The statement refrained from offering apologies from either side, as the contentious court battle had been ongoing since December 2024, when Lively initially filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit. Instead, both teams expressed a desire for closure and a peaceful resolution, including fostering a respectful online environment. Wayfarer Studios, It Ends With Us Movie LLC, and The Agency Group (TAG PR) reportedly welcomed the settlement.

The resolution brings an end to a protracted legal struggle initiated after the release of 'It Ends With Us'. The case was slated to go to trial on May 18th, but the settlement occurred after a judge significantly weakened Lively's claims last month, dismissing ten of her thirteen original allegations, including all accusations of sexual harassment. The remaining three counts – retaliation, aiding and abetting retaliation, and breach of contract – were the only issues scheduled for trial.

The judge's ruling also removed Justin Baldoni as a direct defendant, leaving Wayfarer Studios, the film's production company, and TAG PR to face accusations of a 'smear campaign' against Lively, allegations they vehemently denied. Previously, Baldoni and Wayfarer had filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, alleging defamation and extortion, but these claims were dismissed last June.

Lively's legal team had argued that she suffered substantial financial losses, including tens of millions in lost endorsements and significant reductions in earnings and profits, figures that Wayfarer's counsel dismissed as exaggerated. Throughout the proceedings, Wayfarer's attorneys maintained that they bore no responsibility for Lively's alleged losses, portraying her as a demanding individual with a history of unsuccessful ventures. Despite the behind-the-scenes friction, both Lively and Baldoni expressed a shared hope for a constructive and peaceful path forward.

The joint statement underscored the positive impact of 'It Ends With Us' and its mission to support domestic violence survivors. Wayfarer's legal representative, Amir Kaltgrad, criticized Lively's financial projections as speculative, labeling them 'pie in the sky' and questioning the assumptions about her future earning potential. He pointed out that Lively had earned only $21 million from four films in the eight years prior to 'It Ends With Us'.

Furthermore, he suggested that the failure of Lively's non-alcoholic beverage brand, Betty Buzz, was unrelated to the defendants, citing testimony from Lively's own accountant. Another Wayfarer attorney, Fabien Manohar Thayamballi, challenged Lively's assertion that negative online comments were solely the result of manipulation, suggesting other contributing factors. The settlement ultimately allows all parties to move beyond the legal battle and focus on their respective endeavors





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Blake Lively Justin Baldoni It Ends With Us Wayfarer Studios Legal Settlement Retaliation Breach Of Contract

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