Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Trial: Weight-Related Remarks at the Center of Legal Battle

Lawyers for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's production studio are disputing whether alleged comments Baldoni made about Lively's weight should be presented to the jury in the upcoming 'It Ends With Us' trial. The case, which began with accusations of sexual harassment and a smear campaign, has been significantly narrowed by the court.

A legal dispute is unfolding between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni 's production studio, Wayfarer Studios, centering on whether alleged remarks made by Baldoni about Lively's weight should be presented to the jury during the upcoming trial for their 2024 film, ' It Ends With Us '.

Wayfarer Studios' lawyers filed a motion on April 10th, requesting Judge Lewis J. Liman to prevent these comments from being shared with jurors, arguing they would unfairly prejudice the jury and are irrelevant to the narrowed scope of the case. They contend that the focus has shifted to Lively's claim of a smear campaign orchestrated by Baldoni and his team, making the weight-related comments a distraction.

Lively's legal team responded on April 17th, asserting that the alleged comments are crucial for providing necessary context to the remaining issues before the court. They argue that these remarks demonstrate a pattern of conduct by Baldoni and directly relate to Lively's reasonable belief that she was facing unlawful behavior. The comments, according to Lively’s lawyers, illustrate the environment in which she experienced and assessed Baldoni’s actions.

This legal battle stems from a lawsuit filed by Lively in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment, retaliatory conduct, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She accused Baldoni of body shaming and initiating a smear campaign to damage her reputation, claiming he criticized her body and weight through indirect channels and even contacted her trainer without her consent.

Baldoni's defense has countered these claims, stating his contact with Lively's trainer was solely to discuss a scene requiring him to lift her, due to his back issues. He also alleges that Ryan Reynolds confronted him about 'fat-shaming' Lively during a meeting at their home. The case has seen several twists, including Baldoni's initial $250 million defamation lawsuit against The New York Times (later increased to $400 million and including Lively, Reynolds, and Lively’s publicist), which was ultimately dismissed.

The judge has already dismissed 10 of the 13 claims Lively initially made, including the sexual harassment claim and all claims against Baldoni personally, significantly narrowing the scope of the trial scheduled to begin on May 18th. The core of the remaining case now revolves around Lively’s allegations of a deliberate smear campaign





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Blake Lively Justin Baldoni It Ends With Us Lawsuit Sexual Harassment Weight Comments

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