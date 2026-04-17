Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Consider UK Move Amidst Intense Legal Fallout

Actress Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are reportedly considering a move to the UK to escape the intense public scrutiny and backlash stemming from Lively's protracted legal battle with co-star Justin Baldoni. The prolonged lawsuit, which has involved accusations of sexual harassment and countersuits, has taken a significant toll on Lively, leading to a more private lifestyle and a possible desire for a fresh start away from American pressures.

Blake Lively 's public life has taken a significant turn, shifting from glamorous nights out with her girl squad, including former best friend Taylor Swift , and cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs, to a more secluded existence. The actress is reportedly focused on personal pursuits like baking and taking quiet vacations to the British Cotswolds, actively seeking to avoid drama.

This change in lifestyle appears to be a direct consequence of the protracted legal battle Lively has been embroiled in with her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. The intense scrutiny surrounding these legal proceedings has reportedly taken a considerable toll on the 38-year-old mother of four, leading some to believe she is fading under the public eye. Reports suggest that the strain has been so profound that Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, have contemplated relocating to the United Kingdom. The intention behind such a move would be to escape the ongoing backlash they are facing in America and to help revive Lively's once-unblemished reputation. Insiders have shared that Lively is feeling exhausted by the ordeal, with one source telling the Daily Mail that she is "just so tired" and "this has taken a lot out of her. She's just not always there when you talk to her." The potential move to the UK is further fueled by the couple's frequent appearances cheering on Reynolds' Welsh football club, Wrexham AFC, often seen alongside co-owner Rob McElhenney. This signifies a desire for a change of environment and a potential sanctuary from the pressures of Hollywood. The legal drama commenced on December 31, 2024, when Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign. This was followed by a detailed New York Times exposé that corroborated many of her claims. Baldoni was subsequently dropped by his talent agency and production company but retaliated with a substantial countersuit, seeking $400 million in damages and alleging that Lively and Reynolds' team attempted to sabotage his career. The situation became even more complicated when Baldoni's filing implicated Taylor Swift, claiming Lively sought to intimidate him by involving the singer in a dispute over edits to a rooftop scene in the film, to which Swift had reportedly lent her song My Tears Ricochet. While a trial date was initially set and subsequently postponed, a series of acrimonious pre-trial hearings ensued. Baldoni's legal team established an online archive of their evidence, and Lively and Reynolds issued subpoenas. The publicist for the couple, Leslie Sloane, sought to disassociate herself, and Lively hired crisis PR expert Nick Shapiro. Swift herself was subpoenaed, though the subpoena was later dropped. Although Baldoni's case was ultimately dismissed in its entirety in June 2025, settlement talks in December failed. The drama resurfaced in January when unsealed text messages revealed Lively asking Swift for endorsement of a revised script, with Swift allegedly responding with an enthusiastic offer of support. This revelation cast doubt on previous denials of Swift's creative involvement in the movie. The close friendship between Lively and Swift, once marked by regular public appearances, has reportedly cooled considerably since Swift's reluctant entanglement in the legal proceedings, with the two no longer photographed together. This ongoing legal saga has undeniably impacted their personal lives, with insiders noting a shift in their demeanor, describing them as "not as playful as they used to be" and that "a light has dimmed." The days of hosting large dinner parties have seemingly ceased, indicating a retreat from social engagements as they grapple with the overwhelming nature of the case





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Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds Justin Baldoni Taylor Swift Legal Battle

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