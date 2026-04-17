Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Consider UK Move Amidst Legal Fallout and Public Backlash

Actress Blake Lively is reportedly exhausted and considering a move to the UK with husband Ryan Reynolds to escape ongoing backlash in America following a protracted legal battle with co-star Justin Baldoni. The intense scrutiny has taken a toll on Lively's social life and public image.

Blake Lively 's once vibrant social life, marked by glamorous nights out with Taylor Swift and her girl squad in New York City, and cheering from stadium suites, has been replaced by a more secluded existence. The actress, who recently navigated a prolonged and draining legal battle with her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, appears to be struggling under intense public scrutiny .

Sources close to the star suggest this demanding legal saga has taken a significant toll on the 38-year-old mother of four, leading some to believe she is visibly fading from public view. The immense pressure has reportedly reached a point where Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, 49, have contemplated a move to the United Kingdom. This potential relocation is reportedly a strategic effort to distance themselves from the ongoing backlash in America and to help revive Lively's previously stellar reputation. An insider confided to the Daily Mail that Lively is deeply tired, stating, This has taken a lot out of her. She's just not always there when you talk to her. The legal dispute, which began with Lively suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her on December 31, 2024, was further amplified by a detailed New York Times exposé supporting her claims. Baldoni, who was consequently dropped by his talent agency and production company, retaliated with a substantial countersuit, seeking $400 million in damages and accusing Lively and Reynolds' team of attempting to sabotage his career. The legal entanglement escalated when Baldoni implicated Taylor Swift in his filings, alleging Lively attempted to intimidate him with the singer's presence at a private meeting discussing edits to a film scene. While a trial date was set, subsequent pre-trial hearings were acrimonious, involving the release of Baldoni's evidence, subpoenas issued by Lively and Reynolds, and a publicist's departure. Swift herself was briefly subpoenaed before the order was dropped. Although Baldoni's case was ultimately dismissed in June 2025, settlement talks in December failed. Further complications arose in January when unsealed text messages revealed Lively seeking Swift's endorsement for script revisions, with Swift allegedly responding with unwavering support. This contradicted earlier denials of Swift's creative involvement in the film. The formerly close relationship between Lively and Swift has visibly cooled since Swift's involvement in the legal proceedings, with the two no longer photographed together. While Lively vowed to continue fighting, the legal ordeal has evidently impacted her and Reynolds' demeanor. An insider described them as not as playful as they used to be, with a light having dimmed. Their once frequent hosting of large dinner parties has reportedly ceased, suggesting the overwhelming nature of the case is significantly affecting their social life and overall disposition, leading to them being preoccupied rather than outwardly social





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds Legal Battle Public Scrutiny UK Relocation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Witty, kind and charismatic' Belfast barman 'brought smiles to all who knew him'Blake Greer, 22, passed away following a sudden illness on April 11

Read more »

Why Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac have become ‘underdogs’ in Wrexham’s bid to reach the Premier LeagueWrexham’s sights remain firmly locked on the Premier League, but Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac have been informed that the Red Dragons are “outsiders” and “underdogs” to hit that target in 2026.

Read more »

Blake Lively Celebrates Trainer Amidst Legal BattleActress Blake Lively posted a heartfelt birthday message for her personal trainer, Don Saladino, praising him for his support through various life stages. This public tribute comes as Lively is engaged in a legal dispute with co-star Justin Baldoni, whom she accuses of sexual harassment and a subsequent smear campaign.

Read more »

Why Lucy Mecklenburgh refuses to marry fiancé Ryan ThomasFormer TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh wants the fairy tale, but not the reality of an uncertain financial future with husband Ryan Thomas. Read more on heatworld.

Read more »

Team Penske makes a change to Ryan Blaney's pit crewThe No. 12 car has lost almost 100 positions on pit road in the first two months of the 2026 season

Read more »

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Consider UK Move Amidst Intense Legal FalloutActress Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are reportedly considering a move to the UK to escape the intense public scrutiny and backlash stemming from Lively's protracted legal battle with co-star Justin Baldoni. The prolonged lawsuit, which has involved accusations of sexual harassment and countersuits, has taken a significant toll on Lively, leading to a more private lifestyle and a possible desire for a fresh start away from American pressures.

Read more »