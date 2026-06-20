Blake Lively and Taylor Swift: Friendship Fractured by Legal Battle, Rekindled Before Wedding?

After a high-profile legal dispute involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni pulled Taylor Swift into the controversy and exposed private messages, the two celebrities appeared to drift apart. Now, with Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce approaching, insiders reveal that Lively is optimistic about an invitation and the pair are cautiously rebuilding their friendship through private conversations, aiming to overcome the recent turmoil.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift were closer than sisters, frequently seen together in coordinated outfits and supporting each other publicly for over a decade. Their bond seemed unbreakable until Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni intensified in 2024, pulling Swift into the dispute and leading to the public release of private text messages between the two friends.

Swift was reportedly unhappy about being involved and stopped appearing publicly with Lively, fueling speculation that their friendship had ended. However, as the lawsuit concluded and both suits were dismissed, insiders now suggest a possible reconciliation. With Swift's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce, Lively is said to be hopeful about attending and may even have a dress ready.

Sources indicate that the two have spoken by phone, are slowly rebuilding trust, and that Lively is eager to repair her image while Swift shows signs of changing her stance. Though their relationship became strained, they never fully stopped being friends, and efforts are underway to restore their once rock-solid connection





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Blake Lively Taylor Swift Friendship Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Wedding Reconciliation Travis Kelce Text Messages

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