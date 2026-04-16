Blake Lively Celebrates Trainer Amidst Legal Battle

Actress Blake Lively posted a heartfelt birthday message for her personal trainer, Don Saladino, praising him for his support through various life stages. This public tribute comes as Lively is engaged in a legal dispute with co-star Justin Baldoni, whom she accuses of sexual harassment and a subsequent smear campaign.

Blake Lively , the acclaimed actress, recently took to social media to express her heartfelt appreciation for her personal trainer, Don Saladino , in a touching birthday tribute. Lively, 38, who has been navigating a high-profile lawsuit with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni , lauded Saladino as a man of immense integrity and kindness.

She described the professional relationship as one where she feels cared for as if by a family member, expressing her gratitude for his role in helping her feel her best through various life stages. The accompanying photograph featured Lively looking radiant in a pink dress while engaged in weightlifting alongside Saladino, highlighting their dynamic in the gym. Lively's caption emphasized her preference for maintaining her glamorous style, even during workouts, and celebrated Saladino's supportive presence. She specifically thanked him for his unwavering encouragement during pregnancies, postpartum recovery, stunt training, and moments of self-doubt, always making her feel capable and empowered. She further praised him for fostering a positive environment where everyone feels confident and good about themselves, free from judgment. Saladino, a New York-based fitness coach who has trained Lively for over a decade, has previously shared insights into her fitness regimen. He champions a holistic approach to weight loss, stressing the paramount importance of adequate sleep, which he believes is a more critical factor than calorie counting or carbohydrate restriction. According to Saladino, achieving a toned physique is less about extreme dieting and more about cultivating sustainable healthy habits, including prioritizing rest, staying hydrated, and incorporating regular walking into one's routine. He advocates for seven to nine hours of sleep per night, describing it as a 'free' fat-burning mechanism. Saladino also cautions against restrictive diets, noting that they often lead to intense hunger, potentially triggering binge-eating and other detrimental behaviors. This heartwarming post arrives amidst Lively's ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, whom she has accused of sexual harassment. Recent reports indicate that Lively intends to introduce evidence from an interview where Baldoni reportedly admits to potentially engaging in sexual harassment towards Britney Spears during their upcoming trial. The specific piece of evidence is a clip from 2017 in which Baldoni recounts approaching and hugging Spears, despite not knowing her personally. At the time, Spears was filming an episode of Jane the Virgin, a show in which Baldoni starred. She reportedly recoiled in surprise from his unsolicited embrace. In the interview clip, Baldoni is heard questioning himself, Did I just harass Britney Spears? Lively plans to leverage this video to draw a parallel between Baldoni's actions towards Spears and his alleged conduct on the set of It Ends With Us, the 2024 film he directed and in which they both appeared. Lively's lawsuit claims that Baldoni subjected her to sexual harassment and subsequently initiated a retaliatory online smear campaign when she asserted herself. Although the judge presiding over the case, which is slated for trial on May 18 in federal court in Manhattan, has previously dismissed Lively's sexual harassment claims against Baldoni, declassified documents suggest these claims will still be presented as part of her case. Britney Spears' guest appearance on Jane the Virgin occurred in 2015, where she played a character involved in an argument with Rogelio, portrayed by Jaime Camil. Baldoni's role as the character Rafael Solano, a womanizing playboy, was a significant breakout for his career from 2014 to 2019. The interview in question was listed in an updated exhibit list filed by Lively with the court. In the Fuse TV interview, Baldoni expressed his excitement about working with Britney Spears, though he noted they ultimately had no scenes together, possibly at her request. He explained that he had tweeted Spears, expressing his intention to bring a poster from her Las Vegas residency tour to the set, a gesture he described as a joke, but one that Spears apparently took seriously. Baldoni, a self-proclaimed fan of Spears since high school, recounted approaching her on set with a few colleagues after she had tweeted him back. He admitted that in his mind, they were already friends. This anecdote highlights a pattern of behavior that Lively may seek to use to illustrate her allegations against him. The detailed account of their past interactions and the context of the lawsuit underscore the complexities of the legal proceedings and the personal narratives involved. The intersection of celebrity, professional relationships, and legal disputes often brings to light intricate personal histories and public perceptions, as is evident in this unfolding situation





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