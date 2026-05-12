Blake Lively Faces Legal Battle Over Justin Baldoni's Defamation Suit

Blake Lively, the 38-year-old Gossip Girl star, is still pursuing Justin Baldoni, her It Ends With Us co-star, for legal fees and damages tied to his failed $400 million defamation case against her. She claims she is entitled to the payout as the winning party in Baldoni's defamation suit, which she alleged was filed in retaliation to her own sexual harassment lawsuit.

Blake Lively was dealt a fresh legal blow on Monday amid her ongoing battle to have Justin Baldoni cover her legal fees , following their shock settlement.

A judge rejected her request to file more briefs and offer additional information before making a final decision on any fees or damages she may be entitled to. Just days after the feuding parties reached a settlement in Lively's nearly two-year long battle against her It Ends With Us co-star, 42, it was revealed that the actress is still pursuing him for legal fees and damages tied to his failed $400 million defamation case against her.

Lively claims she is entitled to the payout as the winning party in Baldoni's defamation suit, which she alleged was filed in retaliation to her own sexual harassment lawsuit. She is also demanding 'compensatory damages tripled, and punitive damages.

' Lively's legal team had already submitted motions on the matter earlier in the case, but were hoping to present further arguments and evidence, before the judge shut down the request. The document was filed at a New York court three days after Lively settled her own case against Baldoni, just two weeks before it was meant to go to trial.

Baldoni had countersued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, 49, and the New York Times in early 2025, but a judge dismissed the lawsuit last year. In a joint statement announcing the settlement, neither side apologized but they acknowledged Lively's claims 'deserved to be heard.

' Lively's attorneys commented further on Thursday, in their own statement calling the agreement a 'resounding victory' for their client. The star's lawyer Michael Gottlieb said the court should impose 'severe and mandatory penalties against any party who files unsuccessful retaliatory defamation actions against sexual harassment and retaliation complainants.

' While the full settlement has not yet been made public so far, one court document noted that both sides waived their right to appeal it





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Legal Fees Defamation Case Sexual Harassment Lawsuit California Civil Rights Department California Civil Code Section 47.1 Metoo Movement Settlement Waived Right To Appeal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blake Lively fears after settling lawsuit with Justin BaldoniAfter a gruelling year, this has been the final nail in the coffin for Blake Lively after her bitter legal battle with former co-star Justin Baldoni.

Read more »

Kjersti Flaa: 'Blake Lively's Met Gala appearance was a desperate attempt to salvage her reputation'Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa was dragged into Blake Lively's messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni, after posting an old clip of an interview where Lively made a snarky comment about Flaa's 'bump.' The Norwegian reporter was going to testify for Baldoni's production studio during the trial, but the dispute was settled earlier this week, leaving her feeling unsettled and furious.

Read more »

Blake Lively attends equestrian event after settling legal battle with Justin Baldoni, expression remains tenseActress Blake Lively attended an equestrian event days after settling her court battle with Justin Baldoni, looking glum and deep in thought. Her husband Ryan Reynolds, competing in the Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix, looked happy and relaxed. The Met Gala appearance days after the trial occurred and the settling of the case highlighted Lively's ongoing legal and personal battles.

Read more »