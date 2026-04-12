Blake Lively Fights to Exclude 'Mean Girl' Evidence in Baldoni Trial

Actress Blake Lively is battling to prevent potentially damaging evidence from being presented to the jury in her upcoming trial against Justin Baldoni. Her legal team is working to exclude news articles and witness testimony, including a resurfaced interview and articles portraying her in a negative light, particularly as a 'mean girl' or a 'bully,' which they deem irrelevant to the retaliation case.

Blake Lively is fighting to exclude potentially damaging evidence from her upcoming trial against Justin Baldoni , her co-star and director in the film It Ends With Us . The actress, 38, is objecting to the introduction of news articles and witness testimony that she believes paint her in a negative light, particularly portraying her as a ‘ mean girl ’ or a ‘bully’.

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According to court filings obtained by the Daily Mail, Lively's legal team is attempting to prevent the jury from seeing a series of articles, including a 2009 article where Lively used the word 'tranny' and a 2014 article concerning her wedding to Ryan Reynolds on a southern plantation. Lively's lawyers argue that these articles are irrelevant to the case and are an attempt to unfairly influence the jury by character assassination. They believe that allowing these articles into evidence could lead the jury to draw adverse conclusions about her character and create a biased perception of her.<\/p>

The core of Lively's argument is that the introduction of such information, which her legal team calls 'Gossip Articles,' is designed to smear her reputation and portray Baldoni as the victim. Furthermore, Lively's legal team is objecting to the testimony of Kjersti Flaa, a Norwegian journalist who conducted an infamous 2016 interview with Lively that resurfaced during the film's controversy in 2024. The lawyers argue that Flaa's testimony about the interview, which Flaa has publicly described as 'rude' and indicative of 'mean girl energy,' is not relevant to the case. They claim that Flaa’s testimony is intended to unfairly advance this narrative. They believe this evidence could unduly prejudice the jury.<\/p>

The trial is scheduled for May 18th in federal court in New York. Lively sued Baldoni on December 31, 2024, alleging he retaliated against her with a 'smear campaign' after she complained about his sexual harassment on set. While a judge dismissed a majority of Lively's claims, the retaliation allegations will be decided by a jury. Lively's legal strategy focuses on preventing the introduction of information that could sway the jury's opinion based on factors unrelated to the central issue of retaliation. The defense claims that these articles resurfaced organically in 2024 amid the controversy.<\/p>

Lively is attempting to exclude any discussion of her husband’s wealth, with a jury questionnaire hinting at why they don’t want this information shared with the court. Lively's legal team is also trying to block the use of the interview Flaa conducted in 2016, which Lively’s team claims unfairly paints her as ‘rude’ and a ‘mean girl.’ The interview gained notoriety during the summer of 2024, with exchanges where Lively apparently responded to a congratulation on her pregnancy by congratulating Flaa on a pregnancy that Flaa did not have, which Flaa called ‘traumatizing’. Lively's attorneys insist that Flaa’s testimony about the interview is wholly irrelevant.<\/p>

Lively’s lawyers are also claiming that the proposed evidence is a deliberate effort to ‘smuggle into evidence a combination of gossip and rumor’ in order to mislead the jury into believing that negative public sentiment played a role in events in this case. The legal team contends that this move amounts to a character assassination attempt, with the aim of portraying Baldoni as the victim, which should not be allowed. Lively's team is focused on ensuring that the trial focuses solely on the allegations of retaliation without any extraneous elements that could bias the jury against the actress.<\/p>

Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, has been publicly supporting his wife, with Reynolds worth approximately $400 million, the legal team contends that Reynolds’ wealth is not relevant. The core of the legal dispute revolves around the validity of Lively’s claims that Baldoni retaliated against her after she reported his alleged sexual harassment. Lively's lawyers are taking preemptive action to prevent the introduction of any information that could sway the jury.<\/p>

This preemptive measure includes efforts to exclude articles, testimonies and references to Lively's personal life. The aim is to ensure that the jury considers only relevant evidence directly related to the alleged retaliation. The defense's efforts to portray Lively in a negative light and to exclude unfavorable articles is a strategy to influence the jury's perception. The arguments also seek to distance the case from the public narrative.<\/p>

Lively's legal team believes that the introduction of such content would amount to a ‘character assassination.’ The legal team's objections underline the importance of controlling the narrative in a high-profile case. The case’s specifics are the claims that Lively was the target of a smear campaign after she complained about Baldoni's alleged sexual harassment. Lively's legal team is focusing on excluding any information, not directly connected to the allegation.<\/p>





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