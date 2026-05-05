Blake Lively Makes Emotional Met Gala Return with Heartfelt Tribute to Her Children After Legal Settlement

Blake Lively dazzled at the Met Gala in a vintage Versace gown featuring a clutch with her children's artwork, marking her first public appearance since settling a lawsuit with Justin Baldoni. The actress shared the sentimental accessory on Instagram, calling it her 'ultimate comfort.' The legal dispute, which involved allegations of retaliation and breach of contract, concluded with a joint statement emphasizing mutual respect and a commitment to domestic violence awareness.

Blake Lively made a stunning return to the Met Gala on Monday, marking her first red carpet appearance since settling a high-profile legal dispute with Justin Baldoni .

The 38-year-old actress, known for her bold fashion choices, arrived in a breathtaking vintage Atelier Versace gown from the brand's Spring 2006 collection. Her look included a heartwarming personal touch—a Judith Leiber clutch adorned with watercolor paintings created by her four children: James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3.

Sharing a video of her ensemble on Instagram, Lively captioned the post, 'Having my babies with me through each of their sweet paintings on my @judithleiberny clutch was the dream and my ultimate comfort.

' On the red carpet, she expressed her shyness, saying, 'I just like to have my kids with me. ' The Met Gala appearance came just hours after Lively and Baldoni's teams released a joint statement announcing the settlement of their lawsuit. The statement emphasized that their collaboration on *It Ends With Us* remained a 'source of pride' and reaffirmed their commitment to raising awareness for domestic violence survivors.

While neither party issued an apology, both sides expressed hope for closure and a respectful online environment moving forward. The legal battle, which began in December 2024, had been contentious, with Lively initially suing for millions over claims of retaliation and breach of contract. Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer, countersued for $400 million, accusing Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of defamation and extortion.

However, a judge dismissed most of the claims in June 2025, leaving only three counts for trial. Lively's attorneys had argued that she suffered significant financial losses, including tens of millions in lost endorsements and earnings, though Wayfarer's legal team dismissed these figures as exaggerated. Despite the legal turmoil, Lively's Met Gala presence was a triumphant return, showcasing her enduring style and resilience.

Her history with the event includes memorable looks, such as her 2022 Statue of Liberty-inspired gown and her 2018 red-and-gold Versace design for the *Heavenly Bodies* theme. This year, her appearance underscored her ability to blend personal sentiment with high fashion, proving that family remains at the heart of her public persona





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