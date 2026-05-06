Blake Lively Makes Stunning Met Gala Return with Family by Her Side Amid Legal Settlement

Blake Lively dazzled at the 2026 Met Gala in an archival Atelier Versace gown, revealing her cousin helped manage her dramatic train. The actress returned to the red carpet after settling a legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, focusing on her fashion moment and family connection.

Blake Lively made a stunning return to the red carpet at the 2026 Met Gala , where she showcased a breathtaking archival Atelier Versace gown from the brand's Spring 2006 collection.

The actress, known for her impeccable style, navigated the iconic Met steps with a team of assistants helping her manage the dramatic train of her dress. During the ascent, Lively was captured on camera directing her team, including her cousin William Blake McAlpin, who she later revealed was one of her helpers. In a series of Instagram Story posts, Lively shared behind-the-scenes moments, highlighting the weight of her gown's train and the assistance she required to pose for photographs.

She affectionately referred to McAlpin as her 'sweet angel gorgeous cousin,' who is a photographer by profession. The interaction between Lively and her team drew attention, with some viewers interpreting her demeanor as assertive rather than harsh. One social media user commented, 'It looks to me like she's instructing the people who are hired to assist celebrities on the carpet how to help or not help with her dress. Not mean or bossy, just delegating like a boss.

' After adjusting her train, Lively smiled and thanked her helpers, showcasing a moment of gratitude amidst the high-pressure event. This Met Gala appearance marked Lively's first major public outing following a prolonged legal battle with her former It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.

Just hours before the gala, it was reported that Lively had settled her dispute with Wayfarer Studios and Baldoni's PR agency over claims of retaliation and breach of contract related to their 2024 film. The settlement, which involved no exchange of money, allowed Lively to focus on her return to the spotlight. Despite the legal resolution, Lively made no public mention of the settlement, instead using her platform to celebrate her fashion moment and family connection.

Her presence at the Met Gala, themed 'Costume Art' with a 'Fashion Is Art' dress code, underscored her enduring influence in the fashion world and her ability to command attention on one of the industry's most prestigious nights





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