Blake Lively Presses Forward with Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni Despite Setbacks

Actress Blake Lively is moving forward with her legal battle against Justin Baldoni, despite the dismissal of key allegations, including sexual harassment claims. The trial, set to begin May 18th, will involve a large number of witnesses and exhibits. This follows a ruling that narrowed the scope of the case to breach of contract, retaliation, and related charges.

Despite a significant legal setback, Blake Lively is forging ahead with her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni , setting the stage for a high-profile trial. The actress, undeterred by the dismissal of the most serious allegations, including all claims of sexual harassment , is preparing a comprehensive case. This is evident in her intention to call an extensive list of 41 witnesses and present an exhibit list that includes a staggering 1,000 items, with dozens more anticipated.

The trial, slated to begin May 18 in a New York federal court, promises to be a complex and protracted legal battle. This resolute approach comes even after Judge Lewis Liman ruled on the previous Thursday, eliminating 10 of Lively's 13 initial claims. This included all accusations of sexual harassment on the set of 'It Ends With Us', the film where both actors starred and Baldoni directed. Baldoni, in a letter to the court, has declared his intention to testify in person, asserting the relevance of his account to refute Lively's assertions of a smear campaign. The dispute is particularly intense given the proximity of the trial's commencement date. \The central issue revolves around Lively's original lawsuit filed in December 2024. In it, she alleges damages of at least $161 million, claiming sexual harassment and a subsequent online smear campaign orchestrated by Baldoni. Judge Liman's recent ruling narrowed the scope of the trial, focusing it on the remaining claims of breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation, all of which Baldoni denies. The clash extends to the matter of witness testimony and evidence presentation. Lively's legal team, led by Michael Gottlieb, accused Baldoni's lawyers of withholding witness information, claiming it was an attempt to gain a strategic advantage. Baldoni's attorney, Ellyn Garofalo, countered that their legal team required additional time to adjust the witness list following the judge's ruling. Lively, on the other hand, is adamant about presenting a broad case, refusing to reduce the scope of her witness or exhibit lists. The back-and-forth illustrates the intensity of the legal maneuvering and the stakes involved. The court battle also highlights the personal and professional dynamics between the two actors. \The proceedings further include a list of witnesses planned to be called, alongside key details from the ongoing case. According to Garofalo's court filing, Baldoni, producer Jamey Heath, and crisis PR expert Melissa Nathan will be providing in-person testimony. Heath is expected to address allegations regarding an alleged incident involving Lively's trailer. Nathan is likely to face questions related to the alleged smear campaign and texts that may support its existence. In contrast, several key players, including Jen Abel, who represented Baldoni, and Steve Sarowitz, a financier of the film, will not be testifying in person. Judge Liman's order stated that Lively's request to have Baldoni's side disclose their witnesses was now moot, suggesting the judge wasn't siding with either party's arguments. Lively's lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, did however, accuse Baldoni's lawyers of trying to gain a strategic advantage. This ongoing litigation is a complex and highly scrutinized legal battle. With a trial date in sight, the public is sure to be following the upcoming proceedings





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Trial Sexual Harassment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gossip Girl's Kelly Rutherford Unaware of Blake Lively's Legal Battle with Justin BaldoniKelly Rutherford, known for her role in Gossip Girl, reveals she's not following the legal case between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. While discussing her current life and potential Gossip Girl spin-off plans, Rutherford shared she is unaware of the details regarding the lawsuit. This comes after Baldoni won a pre-trial, with only a few claims remaining.

Read more »

Gossip Girl's Kelly Rutherford Unaware of Blake Lively's Legal Battle with Justin BaldoniKelly Rutherford, known for her role as Lily van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, admits she's not following the legal case between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Rutherford expressed her interest in a Gossip Girl spin-off incorporating the original cast.

Read more »

Massive Brit Award-winning act play surprise gig under Mancunian WayThe dance act took over a skate park for a lively impromptu set

Read more »

Blake Lively Presses On With Baldoni Lawsuit Despite Setbacks, Preparing 41 WitnessesActress Blake Lively is moving forward with her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, even after the dismissal of key allegations, preparing a large number of witnesses and exhibits for the upcoming trial. This follows a ruling that dismissed several claims, including sexual harassment allegations, but allowed the case to proceed on other grounds.

Read more »

Blake Lively Presses On with Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni Despite SetbacksActress Blake Lively is moving forward with her legal battle against Justin Baldoni, despite a judge dismissing the most serious allegations, including sexual harassment claims. The trial, starting May 18th, will focus on breach of contract, retaliation, and related claims. Lively plans to present a large number of witnesses and exhibits. The dispute involves a complex case with accusations of smear campaigns and legal strategies. Baldoni denies all remaining allegations.

Read more »

Ryan Reynolds' response after Blake Lively’s court case blowAfter 14 years of marriage, ‘furious’ Ryan Reynolds has delivered this new vow amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s court case. Read more on heat.

Read more »