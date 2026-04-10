Blake Lively Presses On With Baldoni Lawsuit Despite Setbacks, Preparing 41 Witnesses

Actress Blake Lively is moving forward with her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, even after the dismissal of key allegations, preparing a large number of witnesses and exhibits for the upcoming trial. This follows a ruling that dismissed several claims, including sexual harassment allegations, but allowed the case to proceed on other grounds.

Despite a significant legal setback, actress Blake Lively is determined to proceed with her lawsuit against actor and director Justin Baldoni , even after a judge dismissed the most serious allegations against him. Baldoni's legal team claims that Lively is refusing to scale back her case, despite the ruling that eliminated many of the initial claims.

This ongoing legal battle, stemming from their work on the film 'It Ends With Us', is intensifying as the trial date nears, with both sides preparing for a complex and potentially lengthy court battle. The dismissal of most of Lively's allegations, including those of sexual harassment, hasn't deterred her. She intends to call a large number of witnesses and present a substantial amount of evidence, signaling her commitment to pursuing the remaining claims against Baldoni. The judge's decision to allow the case to move forward on the narrower grounds of breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation has set the stage for a trial that will focus on these specific issues, while Lively continues to prepare for the upcoming trial. The core of the remaining legal dispute revolves around the specifics of their professional relationship and the events that unfolded during the film's production. The legal teams are now in a frantic race against time, as they prepare for the trial. \The central issue in the legal clash now revolves around witness preparation and evidence presentation. Lively's legal team has been accused of attempting to force Baldoni's team to disclose the witness list. As the trial approaches, Lively is preparing to call a substantial number of witnesses, including key individuals involved in the film's production and the aftermath of its release. The intense focus on the witness list reflects the high stakes of the trial and the importance of each piece of evidence. Lively's legal team faces an uphill battle, as they try to convince the court of their claims. The judge's ruling has shifted the focus of the trial, but Lively remains committed to pressing her case. This is a complex case with a lot of moving parts. \The pre-trial maneuvering has been characterized by sharp disagreements between the two legal teams, with accusations and counter-accusations regarding witness disclosure and strategic advantages. Lively's lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, accused Baldoni's lawyers of withholding crucial information, while Baldoni's lawyer, Ellyn Garofalo, countered that they needed time to adjust to the judge's ruling. Lively is planning to present 41 witnesses and nearly 1,000 exhibits. The upcoming trial is expected to be a dramatic showdown, with testimony from key figures in the film's production and PR. This will be an expensive and time-consuming process. The trial's outcome will have important implications for both Lively and Baldoni, potentially affecting their careers and reputations. The case's complexity and the high-profile nature of the individuals involved have drawn significant media attention, further fueling the anticipation for the trial's commencement. It remains to be seen how the court will interpret the evidence presented and whether Lively's remaining claims will stand up to the scrutiny of the legal process. The legal battle is not over yet, and both sides are preparing for a difficult and drawn-out trial





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Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Trial It Ends With Us Legal Dispute

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