Blake Lively Presses On with Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni Despite Setbacks

Actress Blake Lively is moving forward with her legal battle against Justin Baldoni, despite a judge dismissing the most serious allegations, including sexual harassment claims. The trial, starting May 18th, will focus on breach of contract, retaliation, and related claims. Lively plans to present a large number of witnesses and exhibits. The dispute involves a complex case with accusations of smear campaigns and legal strategies. Baldoni denies all remaining allegations.

Despite a significant legal setback, actress Blake Lively is determined to press forward with her lawsuit against actor and director Justin Baldoni . Even after a judge dismissed the most serious allegations, including all claims of sexual harassment, Lively is preparing to present a substantial case at the upcoming trial.

The trial, scheduled to commence on May 18th in a New York federal court, will now focus on the remaining claims of breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation. Baldoni denies all of these remaining allegations. The intensity of the legal battle is evident in Lively’s intention to call a staggering 41 witnesses and introduce approximately 1,000 exhibits, with more being added. This aggressive strategy suggests a determination to prove her case despite the judge’s ruling that significantly narrowed the scope of the trial. The dismissed allegations related to alleged sexual harassment on the set of their film 'It Ends With Us', the judge ruled that these claims could not proceed to trial. The conflict between the two parties has been ongoing since Lively filed her lawsuit in December 2024, alleging she suffered over $161 million in damages due to Baldoni's actions and an associated online smear campaign against her. Baldoni previously attempted to sue Lively and her husband, but his case was dismissed in its entirety. \The dispute over witness lists and evidence has further intensified the pre-trial tensions. Lively’s legal team accused Baldoni’s lawyers of withholding witness information to gain a strategic advantage. However, Baldoni's legal team responded, stating that they needed more time to finalize their witness list in light of the judge's decision. The back-and-forth reflects the high stakes of the upcoming trial and the meticulous preparations being undertaken by both sides. Lively's lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, had accused Baldoni’s lawyers of not sharing their witness list. Baldoni’s lawyer, Ellyn Garofalo, countered that they needed more time to prepare the list, and that Lively had issues with her own witness list. The judge sided with Baldoni and said Lively’s request for details about Baldoni's witnesses was now 'moot.' Lively’s team, however, insists that the judge's ruling has no impact on the scope of issues to be tried or the evidence presented. Garofalo noted that Lively's team would be adding 'dozens of new exhibits' to the list. Baldoni’s lawyers said that they would be identifying which witnesses would be appearing in person and assured Lively that deposition designations would be provided. The key witnesses to be giving evidence in person include Baldoni himself, the film’s producer Jamey Heath, and crisis PR manager Melissa Nathan. Heath is likely to be questioned about an allegation of walking into Lively’s trailer while she was breastfeeding. Nathan is likely to be questioned about the alleged ‘smear campaign’ against Lively.\The case underscores the complexity and acrimony that can arise in the entertainment industry, especially when personal and professional relationships are entangled. The lawsuit's focus on breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation suggests an underlying struggle for control, reputation, and financial compensation. The high-profile nature of the individuals involved, combined with the serious nature of the allegations and the significant financial stakes, has ensured widespread public attention. The legal teams on both sides appear to be employing aggressive tactics. The inclusion of PR professionals and high-profile individuals as potential witnesses highlights the potential impact of this case on the personal and professional lives of those involved, even beyond the direct parties in the lawsuit. The trial is poised to be a major event in the entertainment world, with the outcome potentially setting precedents for future disputes within the industry. The court battle involves intense scrutiny of personal communications, and the alleged orchestration of a smear campaign adding to the drama. The judge has made it clear that some of the most serious allegations will not be heard at trial, however Lively is pressing on with a full court press including calling 41 witnesses and having 1,000 exhibits with dozens more being added





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