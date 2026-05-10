Blake Lively's Haircare Brand Draws Complaints, Internal Memo

Blake Lively's haircare brand, Blake Brown Beauty, was hit with a barrage of complaints from customers who claimed the products left their hair 'dry', 'brittle' and in some cases falling out. The scathing reviews of her haircare line have become public after the actress's settlement with Justin Baldoni led to an unsealing of internal documents.

Blake Lively 's haircare brand was hit with a barrage of complaints from customers who claimed the products left their hair 'dry', 'brittle' and in some cases falling out, court documents unearthed by the Daily Mail reveal.

The scathing reviews of her Blake Brown Beauty line – which launched around the same time as the release of her movie It Ends with Us in August 2024 – have become public after the actress's settlement with Justin Baldoni led to an unsealing of internal documents. The filings obtained by the Daily Mail include reviews by users who described disastrous results after trying the products.

One woman reported 'extreme hair loss' after using some of Lively's shampoos, while others said it made their hair feel 'horrible'.

'WTF did you put in this?? ' wrote one woman. 'My hair feels like a god damn NEST, thats it, never ever getting this product again'. The comments were bad enough that they triggered an internal staff memo that was sent to Lively in September 2024





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Blake Lively Haircare Brand Complaints Internal Memo It Ends With Us Met Gala Justin Baldoni Sexual Harassment Legal Battle Hair Loss Damage To Hair Strengthening Shampoo Nurturing Shampoo Scathing Reviews Packaging

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