Blake Lively's Met Gala Return Amid Legal Settlement and Marriage Rumors

Blake Lively made a striking return to the Met Gala in a Versace gown, hours after settling her legal dispute with Justin Baldoni. Her solo appearance, without husband Ryan Reynolds, has sparked speculation about their marriage. The couple has faced significant stress from the lawsuit, with Reynolds reportedly pushing for a settlement to move forward. Despite the turmoil, Lively appeared composed, using the event as a symbol of resilience and a step toward rebuilding her career.

Beaming in sherbet-yellow on the steps leading into New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, there was little sign of any trauma suffered over the past 18 months.

More extraordinary, it was only hours earlier that Blake Lively had finally decided to settle her long-running legal fracas with Justin Baldoni – her director and co-star on the It Ends with Us movie who she had accused, among other things, of sexual harassment. In fact, the 38-year-old actress – once a mainstay of the Met Gala but noticeably absent in recent years – looked almost unbothered as she posed for photographers in an archival Atelier Versace gown with a train that stretched for yards down the famous entrance carpet.

She teamed the whimsical look with a Judith Leiber handbag, custom-designed with watercolor paintings by her four children: James, 11, Inez, nine, Betty, six, and Olin, three. I have them with me 'cause I'm shy, too, so I just like to have my kids with me, she told Vogue magazine in an interview on the steps. It's just like my little comfort.

And comfort she was no doubt reaching for, given her husband of nearly 14 years Ryan Reynolds, 49, was not there to lend a calming hand. Predictably, such an absence – which felt particularly notably in the wake of Lively's shock settlement – has renewed rumblings of unrest within the famous marriage.

After all, you'd surely be hard-pressed to find a couple who wouldn't bow under the strain these two have weathered, both mentally and financially, over the last couple of years. So where was Reynolds?

Hours after Blake Lively finally settled her legal war with Justin Baldoni she was pictured at the Met Gala, posing in a Versace gown, seemingly unbothered by the circus that has been her life But Lively, 38, walked the famous steps alone, her husband Ryan Reynolds, 49, noticeably absent (pictured together in 2025) Ryan didn't go with Blake because they both felt this moment should be hers, one insider told the Daily Mail. Once a settlement started to feel like a very real possibility, that's when she decided to go to the Met Gala.

In her mind, if things worked out, it could be a bit of a victory lap, a way of showing she's still standing after everything and is ready to move forward. She's done letting this court battle dictate her life and wants to get back to work and rebuild her career. Being there gave her an ego boost, and she loved that she's still part of the conversation.

But her smiles with A-list pals, including Anne Hathaway, seemingly masked the rumored toll the Baldoni fallout has taken on her marriage to Deadpool star Reynolds, who is said to have pushed for this week's settlement. The actor found himself sucked into the debacle with Baldoni, 42, who in his later defunct countersuit accused Reynolds of swearing and berating him in an aggressive tirade at a meeting held at the couple's New York penthouse back in 2023 - where Reynolds was present as his wife's representative to discuss Baldoni's conduct on the set of It Ends with Us.

Later, in a series of text messages unsealed during the he-said-she-said lawsuit battle, Reynolds was shown to have lashed out at dumb-dumb Baldoni. In one text exchange from July 2024 to an executive at talent agency WME, Reynolds allegedly referred to Baldoni as a thoroughbred, predatory fraudster and an inexplicably toxic mess. But, said another insider, such aggressive shows of loyalty doesn't necessarily tell the whole story.

Ryan and Blake were always united during this, but they weren't always on the same page, the insider said. He was going to support her no matter what, but he has always been of the mind that she needed to settle and move forward. This has been bad for her, bad for their careers. It has been an enormous amount of stress for them both.

He has pretty much raised his hands and been hands off. She wanted to prove a point. I have never ever known anyone so convinced that they were in the right. She 100 percent believed that she was on the right side here.

And she wanted to prove it. Lively's solo outing (pictured with Anne Hathaway inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art) stoked speculation about the state of her 12-year marriage to the Deadpool actor On December 31, 2024, Lively sued Baldoni, co-star and director of It Ends With Us, which was released that summer (pictured on set) Meanwhile Ryan was like just let it go. But she was adamant.

He has learned when she gets that way, to let her just be herself, but I'm sure he was a little bit annoyed that it was affecting his standing in Hollywood too. I mean, he's so closely associated with her, and she's become toxic. So, I'm sure he didn't love that





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