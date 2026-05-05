Blake Lively's Stern Direction to Met Gala Assistants Sparks Debate

Video footage shows Blake Lively appearing to instruct assistants handling her dress's train at the Met Gala, leading to social media commentary about her demeanor. The incident occurred shortly after she settled a legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively sparked discussion at the Met Gala on Monday after appearing to give firm direction to the assistants managing the extensive train of her Atelier Versace gown.

The 38-year-old actress, fresh off settling a legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, made a striking entrance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit. However, the sheer volume of fabric trailing behind her necessitated a team of helpers to prevent tripping or damage. Video footage from the event captured Lively pausing on the iconic steps to seemingly adjust the assistants’ handling of the dress.

A social media user playfully commented on the moment, suggesting Lively looked ready to escalate the situation to Human Resources, quipping that her energy conveyed a ‘per my last email’ vibe. While some observers interpreted Lively’s actions as bossy, others defended her, suggesting she was simply providing clear instructions to those hired to assist her. One commenter noted she appeared to be directing the helpers on how to best manage the dress, framing it as effective delegation rather than rudeness.

Lively’s gown itself was a standout piece – an archival design from Versace’s Spring 2006 collection. The video shows Lively interacting with four helpers initially, instructing one to lower the skirt and allow it to drape on the floor. As she continued up the steps, she dismissed additional assistance, waving away a helper who offered support. The same social media user reiterated the humorous observation about her assertive demeanor.

This incident unfolded just hours after Lively reached a settlement in her legal battle with Justin Baldoni regarding their film, 'It Ends With Us'. The legal proceedings stemmed from Lively’s allegations of retaliation and breach of contract against Baldoni’s production studio, Wayfarer, and his PR agency. While initial claims of sexual harassment were largely dismissed, allegations of retaliation and breach of contract persisted. The settlement, announced on Monday, concluded the dispute.

A joint statement from Lively and Baldoni emphasized the film’s positive impact and acknowledged the concerns raised by Lively. They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining professional and respectful work environments. The statement notably lacked an apology from either party, reflecting the complexities of the preceding legal battle, which began in December 2024 with Lively’s multimillion-dollar lawsuit.

The resolution allowed Lively to attend the Met Gala with the matter behind her, though the incident with her dress assistants quickly became a talking point





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