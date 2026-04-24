Blake Lively's Trial Against Justin Baldoni Expected to Last a Month

Judge Lewis Liman warns jurors that the trial stemming from allegations of harassment and a smear campaign on the set of 'It Ends With Us' could extend for up to four weeks, beginning May 18th. Extensive jury selection will focus on impartiality.

The upcoming trial between actress Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni is projected to be a lengthy process, potentially lasting three to four weeks, according to Judge Lewis Liman, who will oversee the proceedings.

The case, stemming from Lively’s allegations of harassment and a subsequent smear campaign during and after the production of the film *It Ends With Us*, is scheduled to begin on May 18th at a federal court in New York. Judge Liman has emphasized the need for careful jury selection, outlining a rigorous questioning process designed to identify and exclude individuals who may harbor biases that could compromise their impartiality.

This includes specifically asking potential jurors if they would be comfortable awarding Lively zero dollars in damages should they find her claims unproven, a measure intended to filter out those predisposed to sympathy. The court will also assess potential jurors for any significant personal or financial hardships that might prevent them from fully committing to the trial’s demanding schedule, which involves five days of court attendance per week, with an early dismissal on Fridays.

The jury selection process, known as Voir Dire, will involve questioning individuals and small groups to form a complete and unbiased panel. Jurors will be asked about their familiarity with the key figures involved – Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds (who is expected to testify), Baldoni, and members of the film’s production team.

They will also be queried about their knowledge of potential witnesses, including Isabela Ferrer and Jenny Slate, as well as their exposure to the source material, Colleen Hoover’s novel *It Ends With Us*, and any pre-existing knowledge of the case itself. Crucially, potential jurors will be asked about their ability to objectively evaluate the evidence related to allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation, and whether they or close family members have ever filed similar complaints.

The judge has already dismissed ten of Lively’s initial claims, including all direct allegations of sexual harassment, but these dismissed claims are still expected to be presented to the jury as evidence of the alleged smear campaign. Lively asserts that the fallout from the controversy, specifically being labeled a ‘mean girl,’ resulted in a substantial financial loss of approximately $300 million. The court is preparing for a comprehensive and potentially contentious trial.

A final pretrial conference is scheduled for Tuesday to address outstanding issues, including the admissibility of expert testimony and the permissible scope of damages Lively can seek. Judge Liman’s detailed instructions regarding jury selection underscore the sensitivity of the case and the importance of ensuring a fair and impartial trial. The extensive questioning of potential jurors demonstrates the court’s commitment to identifying individuals capable of rendering a verdict based solely on the evidence presented.

The anticipated duration of the trial, spanning potentially until June 12, 2026, highlights the complexity of the legal arguments and the volume of evidence expected to be presented. The case has garnered significant public attention, fueled by the high profile of the individuals involved and the serious nature of the allegations. The outcome of the trial could have significant implications for both Lively and Baldoni, as well as for the broader conversation surrounding workplace harassment and defamation.

The court’s meticulous preparation suggests a determination to navigate these complexities and deliver a just resolution





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