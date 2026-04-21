Blake Lively Seeks Up to $300 Million in Damages Following Alleged PR Smear Campaign

Blake Lively is pursuing massive financial damages from Justin Baldoni’s production companies, claiming that a retaliatory PR war has caused her millions in lost earnings and severe reputational harm.

Actress Blake Lively has initiated a significant escalation in her legal battle against Justin Baldoni ’s production companies, Wayfarer Studios LLC and It Ends With Us Movie (IEWUM) LLC. In recent court filings, the 38-year-old star alleges that a calculated public relations campaign orchestrated against her has caused severe damage to her professional reputation, leading to financial losses reaching as high as $300 million.

Lively contends that her brand was tarnished by disparaging labels such as mean girl, bully, and tone deaf, which circulated widely online during the height of their publicized feud. According to the court documents, she estimates that the reputational harm alone accounts for approximately $40 million of her total claims, a figure she hopes to substantiate through expert witness testimony regarding the millions of digital impressions these negative narratives generated.

Beyond the assessment of reputational injury, the filing provides an exhaustive breakdown of the economic impact Lively attributes to the alleged retaliation campaign. The actress claims that the negative PR fallout has directly resulted in lost earnings ranging from $41 million to over $87 million, while lost business profits are estimated between $39 million and $143 million. This broad scope of damages includes missed opportunities for major studio feature films, independent projects, and limited television series slated through 2029.

Furthermore, Lively asserts that her business ventures, including Blake Brown Beauty and Betty B Holdings, suffered substantial dips in cash flow and royalty earnings, which she links directly to the allegedly defamatory actions of the production company. She is also seeking compensation for personal emotional distress, citing pain, suffering, and public humiliation as direct consequences of the ordeal.

This legal development follows a judicial ruling that dismissed ten of the original thirteen claims brought forward by Lively, including accusations of sexual harassment against Baldoni, which the filmmaker has consistently and vehemently denied. Despite these dismissals, the court allowed the lawsuit to proceed by upholding allegations regarding breach of contract and various forms of retaliation.

Lively is currently fighting to prevent the defense from presenting articles that characterize her as a mean girl or bully to a potential jury, arguing that such evidence is inflammatory and intended to prejudice the proceedings. As the legal discovery phase continues, the case remains a high-profile example of how modern celebrity conflicts can escalate into complex corporate litigation involving massive financial stakes and intense public scrutiny. Representatives for all parties have been contacted for further statements as the legal community awaits the next phase of the trial.





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