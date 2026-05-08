Blake Lively Settled Legal Feud with Justin Baldoni Due to Fear of Cross-Examination

Justin Baldoni's attorney claimed that Blake Lively settled her bitter legal feud with the director because she was too 'scared' to testify at trial. The actress reached a settlement in their nearly two-year long battle on Monday, but she is still pursuing Baldoni for legal fees and damages tied to his failed $400 million defamation suit against her.

Justin Baldoni 's attorney claimed that Blake Lively settled her bitter legal feud with the director because she was too 'scared' to testify at trial. Lively, 38, and Baldoni, 42, reached a settlement in their nearly two-year long battle on Monday, though the actress is still pursuing him for legal fees and damages tied to his failed $400 million defamation suit against her.

The shock deal came just weeks before their scheduled May 18 trial, after a judge 'gutted' Lively's 2024 sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit by tossing out her key allegations last month. Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman said the 'real reason' for the settlement was Lively's reluctance to face cross-examination during trial. The high-profile litigator claimed a trial would have 'exposed her lies' and pointed out that Lively 'ended up with nothing' following the settlement, in a statement to TMZ on Thursday.

'Part of the reason Blake settled is because she was scared to take the witness stand at trial. She did not want to face cross examination by anyone because that would require her to tell the truth.

' Justin Baldoni's attorney claimed that Blake Lively, 38, settled her bitter legal feud with the director, 42, because she was too 'scared' to testify at trial; Lively seen 2024 Freedman (pictured 2025) claimed a trial would have 'exposed her lies' and pointed out that Lively 'ended up with nothing' following the settlement, in a statement to TMZ on Thursday. If she's doing this for survivors of sexual assault and sexual harassment and retaliation as she says, then why don't you take the stand at trial and prove it to the world? he questioned.

Read More It doesn't quite end for them! Blake Lively demands Justin Baldoni pay legal fees after settlemen





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Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Legal Feud Settlement Fear Of Cross-Examination Sexual Harassment And Retaliation Lawsuit Sexual Assault Defamation Suit Legal Fees Damages Trial

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