Blake Lively Shares 'Delicious' Photo of Ryan Reynolds' Biceps Amid Ongoing Legal Tensions with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively posted affectionate photos of her husband Ryan Reynolds on Instagram, highlighting their strong bond weeks after settling a high-profile legal dispute with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. The settlement followed allegations of harassment and a dismissed lawsuit, with both sides incurring massive legal costs.

Blake Lively posted a series of photos on Instagram Stories showing her husband Ryan Reynolds ' toned biceps, captioning one 'delicious' and setting it to the song Yummy Yummy Yummy.

The post, which captured the couple enjoying time on a patio, highlighted their enduring affection after 15 years of marriage and four children. Reynolds, 49, wore a white tank top in the images, a look reminiscent of Lively's It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, who is often seen in similar attire. This social media sharing occurred just three weeks after Lively reached a settlement with Baldoni, 42, following her allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation against him.

The settlement itself was a significant development, coming as Lively's lawsuit had recently been stripped of its sexual harassment claims by a judge and was poised for a trial scheduled for May 18. Reynolds had been drawn into the legal dispute, with Baldoni's now-dismissed countersuit accusing the actor of berating him during a 2023 meeting at the couple's New York penthouse.

Text messages released during the case revealed Reynolds referring to Baldoni as a 'thoroughbred, predatory fraudster' and an 'inexplicably toxic mess' in exchanges with a talent agency executive. A source indicated Reynolds supported settling, wanting his wife to move forward. Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, claimed Lively settled because she feared cross-examination, asserting a trial would have exposed her lies and resulted in her obtaining nothing.

Despite the settlement, Lively continues to pursue Baldoni for legal fees and damages related to his failed $400 million defamation suit against her. However, a recent judicial ruling denied her request to submit additional briefs before a final decision on those fees and damages. The legal battle between the It Ends With Us co-stars was staggeringly expensive, with combined costs estimated at $60 million. In their joint statement, neither side apologized but acknowledged Lively's claims 'deserved to be heard.

' Reports confirm that no money changed hands in the settlement, contrary to Lively's earlier claims of losing nearly $300 million due to an alleged smear campaign. Baldoni's camp expressed satisfaction with the outcome. The contrast between Lively's playful social media celebration of her marriage and the recent acrimonious legal conflict underscores the complex personal and professional dynamics surrounding the actress





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds Justin Baldoni It Ends With Us Settlement Lawsuit Harassment Allegations Instagram Legal Fees Defamation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blake Shelton Praises Wife Gwen Stefani's Las Vegas Residency ShowBlake Shelton recently attended his wife Gwen Stefani's Las Vegas residency show with No Doubt and praised her performance on social media. He shared a video of himself singing along to her songs and wrote a sweet caption praising her and her bandmates. The couple has been married since 2021 and Shelton has been busy with his own residency in Sin City. No Doubt will be performing a total of 18 shows for their residency at The Sphere before wrapping on June 13.

Read more »

Can Blake Lively mastermind a career revival?How can the actress claw her way back to her prior golden status? Read more on Grazia.

Read more »

Famous co-stars who fought bitter legal battles after filming wrappedThe Kardashians and Blac Chyna, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni all endured legal cases against one another after co-starring in various projects

Read more »

Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac told Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo & Neymar are not out of reach for WrexhamTony Pulis claims Wrexham could sign Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac.

Read more »