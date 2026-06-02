Blake Lively shares photo of Ryan Reynolds with $26,000 Hermes bag amid ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively posted a photo of Ryan Reynolds carrying a $26,000 Hermes bag on Instagram. The post comes as she seeks a mini trial for damages from Justin Baldoni after their settlement, demanding significant compensation for reputational harm.

Blake Lively shared a photo of her husband Ryan Reynolds sporting a pricey $26,000 Hermes bag on her Instagram stories Tuesday. The 38-year-old actress, who recently demanded a mini trial to win significant damages from Justin Baldoni , posted the snapshot showing Reynolds carrying a light brown, mini Hermes Kelly bag over his shoulder.

His face was not visible, but the Deadpool star's accessory was clearly the focal point. In text added at the bottom of the image, Lively jokingly wrote to her followers: my account has officially turned into an onlyfans. This playful post comes amid Lively's ongoing legal maneuvers following the settlement of her explosive legal battle with Baldoni. Reynolds has made multiple appearances on Lively's Instagram lately.

Last week, she drooled over his muscles in another post. The Gossip Girl alum shared a selfie as the couple, who married in 2012, enjoyed warm sunshine together. Lively flashed a cheerful smile at the camera while her husband enjoyed a tasty snack. She tagged Reynolds and simply captioned it delicious.

Reynolds showed off his muscular arms in a white tank top and tan trousers, a look that mirrors Baldoni's signature tank top style from past public appearances. Last month, Reynolds praised his fearless wife in a sweet Mother's Day tribute on his own Instagram stories. One snap showed them embracing, with Reynolds writing: I appreciate this mother beyond measure. She is kind.

She is fearless. She is the absolute love of my life - and to our four little kids, she is the life of their love. Another photo captured them lounging outside, and Lively later reposted the tribute with her own message: I happen to be pretty fond of you too. Lively and Reynolds are parents to four children: James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3.

Shortly after it was revealed that Lively and Baldoni settled their explosive legal battle before the May 18 trial date, Lively received no payout from Baldoni. However, she has now claimed entitlement to a mini trial for damages against Baldoni, even though the case is settled. The actress stated she wanted to call experts to quantify her losses from Baldoni's failed $400 million defamation lawsuit against her, in a hearing in federal court in Manhattan on Monday.

Her lawyers argued the sum she was seeking would be very significant because of reputational harm. Baldoni's lawyers objected, calling it an alternative trial. Even the judge at the New York court appeared to plead with Lively to reconsider, telling her lawyers: Your client does have the ability to end this. Lively wants her legal fees paid plus costs, along with triple damages and punitive damages.

During the hearing, her lawyer Michael Gottlieb did not put an exact figure on the damages sought, but said expert testimony would be needed to quantify the reach of the allegation that branded Miss Lively a liar. Judge Liman asked if that included lost job opportunities from the alleged spread of this and harm to reputation. Gottlieb agreed, and when the judge expressed doubt about presenting such evidence outside a trial, Gottlieb insisted it would be entirely appropriate.

Baldoni's lawyer Ellyn Garofalo argued there was no evidence that Lively was harmed by the defamation lawsuit, and reopening the case would amount to an alternative trial that could take a long time. Judge Liman acknowledged grappling with how to interpret the law, which has only one or two precedents given its novelty. He told both sides he was not trying to come up with something convenient for them, but rather a statute that works





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Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds Hermes Bag Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

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