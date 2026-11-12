Blake Lively Shares Ryan Reynolds Shirt in New Photo Amid Legal Settlement

Blake Lively posts mirror selfie wearing Ryan Reynolds' Thom Browne shirt, following her August legal win against Justin Baldoni for $407,451.75.

Blake Lively has recently returned to borrowing wardrobe staples from her husband, Ryan Reynolds, showcasing the couple's playful fashion dynamic in a new social media post. The thirty-nine-year-old actress shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories, revealing she was wearing a light-blue Thom Browne button-down shirt originally belonging to the fifty-year-old actor. Lively captioned the image with the advice, 'Find a husband you can share clothes with,' highlighting her comfort in accessing Reynolds' closet for her own style needs.

Outfit Details and Vintage Hermes Bag Value

The shirt Lively wore features distinctive embroidery of a goose and greenery, a design that initially retailed for $990. She paired the high-end garment with straight-leg jeans, a navy-blue bandana, and loafers to complete the casual yet chic ensemble. To further elevate the look, she accessorized with a vintage blue denim Hermes Kelly bag, which she specifically noted was not part of Reynolds' wardrobe.

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While the Thom Browne shirt is a luxury item, the Hermes bag represents a significantly higher financial value. According to Page Six, a similar vintage bag sold at Sotheby's for an astounding $23,000. This combination of a borrowed husband's shirt and a high-value personal accessory underscores Lively's ability to mix intimate fashion choices with substantial investment pieces.

Previous Wardrobe Sharing in It Ends with Us

This is not the first instance where Lively has utilized Reynolds' clothing for her projects or personal style. During the promotion for her 2024 romance-drama, It Ends with Us, the actress disclosed that she incorporated several of her husband's shirts and socks into the wardrobe for her character, Lily Bloom. She explained on the Today show that the film's costumes drew heavily from her real-life closet, including items borrowed from friend Gigi Hadid.

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Lively described the process of sourcing costumes from her own life as being similar to a wedding dress selection, noting the tradition of having something old, something borrowed, something blue, and something new. Despite being five-foot-eight inches tall compared to Reynolds' six-foot-two frame, Lively has successfully adapted his larger-sized garments to fit her character and personal aesthetic in the past.

Legal Settlement with Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios

The recent fashion post comes months after Lively resolved her high-profile legal dispute with It Ends with Us costar and director, Justin Baldoni. The settlement was announced on May 4, occurring two weeks before the scheduled start of their trial. Shortly after the settlement, Lively made a surprise appearance at the Met Gala wearing a vintage Spring 2006 Atelier Versace gown, an event that many interpreted as a demonstration of her confidence and resilience following the litigation.

In August, United States District Judge Lewis J Liman issued a ruling regarding the financial aspects of the case. The judge ordered Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, to pay Lively $407,451.75 in attorney fees and court costs. This amount was significantly lower than the initial request Lively had made for over eight million dollars in reimbursement for fighting the defamation countersuit.

Judge Liman's Ruling on Attorney Fees

Judge Liman determined that Lively was not entitled to recover fees for the entirety of the litigation. In an order dated August 26, the judge wrote that the number of hours Lively sought reimbursement for was unreasonable. Specifically, the court found that time spent on media relations and press coverage was not integral to defending against the defamation claim and therefore not compensable.

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Lively's legal team, comprising Esra Hudson and Michael Gottlieb, characterized the verdict as a historic win. They stated in a statement to People that this was the first-ever award of fees and costs under the relevant California law. The team emphasized that the ruling demonstrates real consequences for bringing retaliatory lawsuits and that Lively's case was always about accountability rather than money.

Baldoni's Legal Team Responds to Verdict

On the opposing side, Bryan Freedman, the attorney representing Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios, argued that the judge's verdict spoke for itself. Freedman described the ruling as a significant victory for his clients. He indicated that the decision sends a clear message regarding the boundaries of legal reimbursement in defamation cases.

The resolution of this legal battle marks a significant chapter in the careers of both Lively and Baldoni. While the financial award was adjusted by the court, the confirmation of liability for attorney fees remains a pivotal outcome. Lively's return to casual fashion sharing with Reynolds suggests a focus on personal life and professional projects moving forward.