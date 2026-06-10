Blake Lively Sports $30,000 Hermès Handbag for Knicks while Pursuing Legal Action Against Justin Baldoni

Actress Blake Lively celebrated the New York Knicks' NBA Finals appearance with a $30,000 orange Hermès handbag, accessories from Stoney Clover, and social media posts. The fashion statement coincided with her ongoing legal fight with Justin Baldoni, as she seeks significant damages for reputational harm following a defamation lawsuit and settlement.

Blake Lively made a striking fashion statement to show her support for the New York Knicks as the team advanced to the NBA Finals. The 38-year-old actress shared a photo on Instagram Stories, showcasing an orange Hermès Birkin handbag, which is estimated to be worth around $30,000.

The handbag's color aligns with one of the Knicks' team colors, and she accessorized it with themed charms, keychains, and pom-poms. In the post, Lively tagged the Knicks, Hermès, and Stoney Clover, a New York City-based retailer that creates custom accessories. This celebration came ahead of the Knicks' game against the San Antonio Spurs, which they lost 115-111, ending a 13-game winning streak.

Lively also promoted a Stoney Clover pop-up event in the West Village, a collaboration with the brand '47, capitalizing on the Knicks fever in the city. Meanwhile, Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, had earlier posted a photo of himself with a $26,000 Hermès bag, joking about his social media content. The actress's fashion display coincided with ongoing legal battles. Lively is pursuing damages in her dispute with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, following a settlement last month.

She is seeking a "very significant" sum to compensate for reputational harm from a year and a half of litigation, including expert testimony to quantify lost opportunities. Baldoni had filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and The New York Times after she sued him for sexual harassment and alleged a smear campaign. During a recent hearing, Judge Liman suggested Lively could end the matter and expressed skepticism about allowing expert testimony outside a trial.

Baldoni's lawyer argued there was no evidence of reputational harm from the lawsuit. The next Knicks games are scheduled for Wednesday at Madison Square Garden and Saturday in San Antonio





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Blake Lively New York Knicks NBA Finals Hermès Handbag Stoney Clover Justin Baldoni It Ends With Us Defamation Lawsuit Reputation Damages Ryan Reynolds

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