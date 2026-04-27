Blake Lively to Invoke Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial in Legal Battle with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively plans to use the Depp-Heard defamation case as precedent in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, alleging a similar online smear campaign was orchestrated against her following the release of their film 'It Ends With Us.'

Blake Lively is preparing to leverage the highly publicized defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as a key component of her legal battle against Justin Baldoni .

Court documents reveal Lively intends to demonstrate a parallel between the online backlash she experienced and the alleged smear campaign orchestrated during the Depp-Heard trial. Lively, 38, contends that Baldoni employed the same crisis PR firm, led by Melissa Nathan, utilized by Depp during his legal dispute with Heard. She asserts this coincided with a sudden surge of negative online attention directed towards her following the release of their 2024 film, 'It Ends With Us.

' This strategic move could bring the details of the six-week Depp-Heard trial – which culminated in a $15 million jury award for Depp – into the courtroom. Heard had argued that Depp’s team engaged in a coordinated effort to damage her reputation through an online smear campaign. Lively’s legal team argues that the Depp-Heard case provides a valuable framework for understanding the dynamics of online reputation manipulation and the impact of coordinated PR efforts.

The actress alleges that Baldoni, her co-star and director on 'It Ends With Us,' not only sexually harassed her but also subsequently attempted to discredit her. The trial, scheduled to begin in New York on May 18th, is expected to last four weeks and will focus on the remaining three counts related to the alleged smear campaign.

Lively’s filing specifically points to the hiring of Melissa Nathan by Baldoni in the summer of 2024, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter, as a pivotal moment. She believes Nathan’s involvement directly influenced the ensuing wave of online negativity. Her lawyers emphasize that the timing of Nathan’s hiring, coupled with the premiere of a successful film, led Lively to recognize the potential for a deliberate campaign to damage her public image.

However, Baldoni’s legal representatives counter that Lively’s reputation was already compromised, suggesting any negative attention could not be attributed to their client. The case centers on allegations that Baldoni’s team engaged in a deliberate effort to harm Lively’s reputation.

While Lively does not specify the extent to which she intends to delve into the graphic details of the Depp-Heard trial – which included disturbing testimonies about alleged physical abuse and threatening messages – the intention is clear: to establish a pattern of behavior involving the use of PR strategies to manipulate public perception. The Depp-Heard trial, televised and widely dissected on social media, offers a stark example of how online narratives can be shaped and weaponized.

In addition to invoking the Depp-Heard case, Lively is seeking to introduce testimony from seven other individuals who claim to have experienced or witnessed harassment by Baldoni and his team during the production of 'It Ends With Us,' including actress Jenny Slate and Isabella Ferrer. Baldoni is attempting to exclude this testimony, arguing it is irrelevant. It’s worth noting that the judge has already dismissed ten of Lively’s original thirteen claims, including all allegations of sexual harassment





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Johnny Depp Amber Heard Defamation It Ends With Us

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beyonce and Jay-Z Reportedly Eye Lavish French Chateau After UK Plans Fall ThroughMusic power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z are reportedly looking to purchase a 16th-century chateau in Bordeaux, France, after flooding concerns derailed plans for a UK estate. The move comes as Beyonce celebrates the 10th anniversary of her album *Lemonade* and fans speculate about her next musical project.

Read more »

7 cases before the courts in Northern Ireland this past weekYour latest round up of cases heard between April 20 and April 24

Read more »

'Beautiful mum' from Padiham died from medication toxicity, inquest heardClare was just 47 when she died

Read more »

Key points after 12th week of Noah Donohoe inquestThe inquest into the death of the 14-year-old, which is being heard with a jury at Belfast Coroner’s Court, has just finished its 12th week.

Read more »

I received a vegetable I have never heard of in my Oddbox orderWhen I signed up to try Oddbox I was surprised by their delivery methods and what was inside the box

Read more »

Upskirter Spared Jail Despite Admitting to Sex Offences and Possessing Child Abuse ImagesEcuadorian man, Luis Ortega, 66, receives a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to upskirting at London Tube stations and possessing indecent images of children. The court heard details of his intrusive behavior and the discovery of harmful images on his iPad.

Read more »