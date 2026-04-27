Blake Lively to Invoke Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial in Legal Battle with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively plans to use the Depp-Heard defamation case as a precedent in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, alleging a similar online smear campaign was orchestrated against her following the release of their film 'It Ends With Us.'

Blake Lively is preparing to leverage the highly publicized defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as a key component of her legal battle against Justin Baldoni .

Court documents reveal Lively intends to demonstrate a parallel between the online backlash she experienced and the alleged smear campaign orchestrated during the Depp-Heard trial. Lively, 38, asserts that Baldoni employed the same crisis PR firm, led by Melissa Nathan, utilized by Depp during his legal dispute with Heard. She contends this coincided with a sudden surge of negative online attention directed towards her following the release of their 2024 film, 'It Ends With Us.

' This strategic move could bring the details of the six-week Depp-Heard trial – which culminated in a $15 million jury award for Depp – into the courtroom. Heard had argued that Depp’s team engaged in a coordinated effort to damage her reputation through an online smear campaign. Lively’s legal team argues that the Depp-Heard case provides a valuable framework for understanding the dynamics of online reputation manipulation and the impact of coordinated PR efforts.

The actress alleges that Baldoni, her co-star and director on 'It Ends With Us,' not only sexually harassed her but also subsequently attempted to discredit her. The trial, scheduled to begin in New York on May 18th, is expected to last four weeks and will focus on the remaining three counts related to the alleged smear campaign.

Lively’s filing specifically points to the hiring of Melissa Nathan by Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer, in the summer of 2024, following reports of on-set tensions. She believes Nathan’s involvement directly influenced the ensuing wave of online negativity. Lively’s lawyers emphasize that the timing of Nathan’s hiring, as reported in the Hollywood Reporter, coincided with the peak of the online attacks, leading Lively to recognize the connection to Depp’s PR strategy.

However, Baldoni’s legal team counters that Lively’s reputation was already damaged prior to any alleged actions by Baldoni, attempting to introduce evidence of her past negative publicity. The case will center on whether Baldoni’s team actively harmed Lively’s reputation or merely exacerbated existing issues.

Lively’s team is also seeking to introduce testimony from seven other individuals who claim to have witnessed or experienced harassment by Baldoni and his team during the filming of 'It Ends With Us,' including actress Jenny Slate and Isabella Ferrer. Baldoni is attempting to block this testimony, arguing it is irrelevant to the core issue of the alleged smear campaign.

It’s important to note that the judge has already dismissed ten of Lively’s original thirteen claims, including all allegations of sexual harassment. The Depp-Heard trial, televised and widely dissected on social media, offers a stark contrast to Lively’s case, which will be held in federal court where cameras are prohibited.

The graphic and often disturbing details presented during the Depp-Heard proceedings, including allegations of physical violence and disturbing messages, may not be directly replicated in Lively’s trial, but the underlying themes of reputation damage and online manipulation are central to her argument





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Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Johnny Depp Amber Heard Defamation Legal Battle It Ends With Us

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