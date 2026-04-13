Blake Lively to Use Britney Spears Clip to Challenge Justin Baldoni in Sexual Harassment Trial

Actress Blake Lively intends to use an interview clip featuring Justin Baldoni discussing an encounter with Britney Spears in her upcoming trial, claiming it reveals a pattern of behavior related to sexual harassment allegations against Baldoni.

Blake Lively is preparing to present evidence in her upcoming trial against Justin Baldoni that she believes will expose his alleged hypocrisy and support her claims of sexual harassment . The actress plans to use a 2017 interview clip where Baldoni discusses an encounter with Britney Spears , aiming to draw a parallel between his actions then and his alleged behavior on the set of their 2024 film, It Ends With Us . In the 2017 interview with Fuse TV, Baldoni recounts meeting Britney Spears on the set of Jane the Virgin. He describes approaching her with a hug, despite not knowing her, and his subsequent self-questioning, 'Did I just harass Britney Spears ?' This incident, Lively intends to argue, is indicative of a pattern of behavior that continued into their work on It Ends With Us . The legal battle, scheduled to begin May 18th in a Manhattan federal court, stems from Lively's allegations of sexual harassment and a subsequent 'smear campaign' by Baldoni after she stood up for herself. While the judge has dismissed Lively's direct claims of sexual harassment , released documents suggest that elements related to these claims will still be presented as evidence. This case has garnered significant attention, particularly in light of the pre-existing public personas of the involved parties and the nature of the allegations.

The video clip from the 2017 interview is central to Lively’s strategy. During the interview, Baldoni describes his excitement to meet Britney Spears, a guest star on Jane the Virgin. Baldoni recounted that he had tweeted at her before filming and felt they had a connection. When they finally met on set, Baldoni approached Spears with a hug. He then admits in the interview to wondering if he had crossed a line, asking himself if he had harassed the pop star. Lively intends to leverage this moment to show the jury what she perceives as Baldoni’s inconsistent behavior and character. The actress plans to use this video to expose what she considers Baldoni's insincerity. Other exhibits Lively plans to use include videos and photos intended to portray Baldoni as a hypocrite. Her exhibit list includes over 800 items. Prior to directing and starring in It Ends With Us, Baldoni positioned himself as a feminist through his book, Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity, and a TED Talk. Lively appears poised to challenge this persona, intending to reveal the contrast between Baldoni’s public image and his conduct, which she alleges included sexual harassment.

Legal documents also reveal details about the film's production, including Baldoni’s casting choice. Emails show that Colleen Hoover, the author of the book It Ends With Us, approved Baldoni’s adaptation, citing his commitment to representing the female point of view. Lively will argue that this commitment was a facade, a performance, and plans to introduce evidence, including photos of Baldoni wearing a 'feminist T-shirt' and his TED Talk titled 'Why I’m done trying to be ‘Man Enough,’ to support her case. This trial promises to be a complex examination of accusations of sexual harassment, the portrayal of public figures, and the construction of personal and public personas. The court will grapple with the specific actions and intent of the defendant and examine the impact these actions allegedly had on Lively. The trial is certain to generate significant public interest. The outcome of the case hinges not only on the direct evidence of alleged harassment but also on how the court perceives the underlying dynamics between the individuals involved and their pre-existing public narratives.





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Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Britney Spears Sexual Harassment It Ends With Us Jane The Virgin Lawsuit Trial

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