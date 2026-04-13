Blake Lively to Use Britney Spears Interaction to Counter Justin Baldoni in Sexual Harassment Trial

Blake Lively plans to use a 2017 interview where Justin Baldoni admits questioning if he harassed Britney Spears as part of her sexual harassment case against him. The trial concerns the movie *It Ends With Us*. Despite the judge dismissing the harassment claims, related documents suggest they are still relevant to the case.

Actress Blake Lively intends to use a 2017 interview clip featuring Justin Baldoni as evidence in her upcoming trial against him, alleging sexual harassment . The trial, set to begin May 18th in Federal court in Manhattan, stems from accusations made by Lively regarding Baldoni's conduct on the set of the 2024 film * It Ends With Us *, which he directed and both starred in.

The core of Lively's argument revolves around drawing parallels between Baldoni's past behavior and the alleged harassment, using a specific incident where Baldoni interacted with Britney Spears on the set of *Jane the Virgin*. In the 2017 interview with Fuse TV, Baldoni recounts approaching Spears and unexpectedly hugging her, a move that left him questioning whether he had crossed a line.

Lively plans to use this clip to illustrate a pattern of behavior she claims is indicative of Baldoni's actions on the *It Ends With Us* set. The judge has previously dismissed the sexual harassment claims, but documents suggest that these claims will still be a part of the case





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