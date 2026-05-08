Blake Shelton Jokes About Missing Gwen Stefani's No Doubt Show Due to Scheduling Conflict

Blake Shelton humorously blamed his manager for scheduling conflicts that prevented him from attending Gwen Stefani's No Doubt residency show in Las Vegas. The couple, who are both performing in the city, faced overlapping schedules, leading to playful banter about their friendly competition. Stefani's band, No Doubt, kicked off their residency with a nostalgic performance, while Shelton continues his own residency at The Colosseum.

Blake Shelton humorously blamed his manager for scheduling conflict s that prevented him from attending his wife Gwen Stefani 's highly anticipated No Doubt residency show at The Sphere in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

During his own concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Shelton quipped about the unfortunate timing, jokingly lamenting that his manager had booked their performances on the exact same nights. The country singer, who is in the middle of his own residency titled Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas, expressed his frustration at not being able to support his wife in person, despite their shows being just a short distance apart.

This marks the second time this year that the couple has faced scheduling conflicts, as Stefani previously performed at The Sphere for a technology event earlier in the year. The couple has also had to address and shut down persistent breakup rumors that have surfaced over the past few months.

Meanwhile, Stefani, 56, reunited with her No Doubt bandmates—bassist Tony Kanal, drummer Adrian Young, and guitarist Tom Dumont—for the opening night of their residency. The iconic group performed a setlist that included tracks from their 1995 album Tragic Kingdom, which they had not played in nearly two decades, along with many of their other hits and rarely performed songs. No Doubt is set to perform a total of 18 shows in Las Vegas until June 13.

Shelton, 49, is scheduled to perform an eight-show run for his residency, which will conclude on May 24. He previously played a six-show residency at The Colosseum earlier this year and has expressed his enthusiasm for returning, stating that he had so much fun during his last stint. The couple, who have been married since 2021, have a long history together, having first met as coaches on The Voice in 2014.

They began dating in 2015, got engaged in 2020, and tied the knot the following year. Stefani shares three sons—Kingston James, 19, Zuma Bowie, 17, and Apollo Bowie, 12—with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, whom she was married to for nearly 13 years before their divorce was finalized in 2016. Notably, Stefani's sons did not attend her show on Wednesday night due to it being a school night.

In the lead-up to their respective residency openings, Shelton had spoken about the friendly competition between the two shows, joking that Stefani would have the upper hand due to The Sphere's larger capacity of 20,000 people compared to The Colosseum's 4,000. He had previously told People magazine that he was excited about the competition, even if it meant a bit of playful trash-talking between them.

The couple has continued to showcase their strong bond, both personally and professionally, as they navigate their busy schedules and public appearances





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