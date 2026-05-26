Blake Shelton Praises Wife Gwen Stefani's Las Vegas Residency Show

Blake Shelton recently attended his wife Gwen Stefani's Las Vegas residency show with No Doubt and praised her performance on social media. He shared a video of himself singing along to her songs and wrote a sweet caption praising her and her bandmates. The couple has been married since 2021 and Shelton has been busy with his own residency in Sin City. No Doubt will be performing a total of 18 shows for their residency at The Sphere before wrapping on June 13.

Blake Shelton lauded praise over his wife Gwen Stefani after catching one of her residency shows over the weekend. On Sunday, the 49-year-old country star took to Instagram to share a video of himself loudly and proudly singing along while his wife performed onstage.

He was sitting in a VIP booth as he watched Stefani, 56, and the rest of No Doubt perform at their Las Vegas residency show at the Sphere. Alongside the video, he penned a sweet caption praising his wife and her bandmates. The Austin hitmaker is also currently in the middle of his own residency in Sin City and previously posted about how he had to miss No Doubt's opening night because he had a show scheduled concurrently.

He mentioned the conflict in his caption as he wrote about how he was 'finally' able to take time off to go see his wife's 'un-freakin-real' show. Shelton gushed over his wife Gwen Stefani after attending her Las Vegas residency show with No Doubt over the weekend. On Sunday, the 49-year-old country star took to Instagram to share a video montage of his wife performing and them celebrating backstage after the show.

'So proud of my wife @gwenstefani and the @nodoubt guys for working their asses off and putting on this hell of a show.. finally got a night off to see it.. un-freakin-real,' he wrote. In his post, an unseen videographer filmed Stefani onstage as she gave a shoutout to her husband, as well as Shelton's reaction. He was presented with a bright green varsity jacket that read No Doubt across the back and was excitedly showing it off.

Stefani flashed a wide smile as she posed beside his jacket before they hugged each other. Stefani also shared a group photo of her and her husband's bands and residency production teams on her Instagram Story following the show.

'Last night was one for the books,' she wrote. '@nodoubt & @spherevegas put on an incredible show! ' Stefani, 56, also took to her Instagram Story to share a group photo of her and her husbands' bands together after her show at The Sphere. Shelton and Stefani have been married since 2021.

He also had a Las Vegas residency going on at the same time but wrapped up his eight-show run over the weekend. Shelton wrote in his caption as he wrote about how he was 'finally' able to take time off and go see his wife's 'un-freakin-real' show. No Doubt will be performing a total of 18 shows for their residency at The Sphere before wrapping on June 13.

Earlier this month, Shelton took a swipe at his manager for making him miss his wife's opening night performance in a seemingly joking manner. Shelton had complained about not being able to attend her show despite the close proximity. He just wrapped up his eight-show run for his residency titled Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 24.

Shelton kicked off the latest round of his own residency dates on the same day as his wife's show and was only able to support her from afar.

'What kind of a d***head books us the exact same nights every single night? I think my manager did that,' he jokingly lamented to the concertgoers at his show. At the beginning of the year, she performed at the Sphere for a technology event, and the couple had also been forced to shut down breakup rumors in the time since.

He previously played a six-show residency in early 2025 at the same venue and said he wanted to return because he 'had so much fun.

' Stefani, 56, reunited with bassist Tony Kanal, drummer Adrian Young and guitarist Tom Dumont on Wednesday





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