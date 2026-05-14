Blanca Blanco, known for her role in Finding Nicole, was seen in a chic green-and-white string bikini on a beach in the South Of France during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival. She also mentioned that she paid $12,000 for Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) to prepare for the high-profile Cannes red carpet. She mentioned that she feels she looks better after the sessions and that reducing sugar intake offers significant health benefits.

Blanca Blanco looked like she was auditioning for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition when on a beach in the South Of France on Wednesday. The Finding Nicole actress was seen in a chic green-and-white string bikini that flaunted her stunning figure.

She was on the beach during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival. Blanco also told the Daily Mail that she paid $12,000 for Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) for months to prepare for the high-profile Cannes red carpet. She mentioned that she was scared at first because it sounds so different, but her friends encouraged her to do it because it has so many positive effects, like improved tissue health and cognitive function - and now she looks 10 years younger.

She also mentioned that she had 40 sessions of HBOT, which cost around $12,000. She mentioned that she feels she looks better after the sessions and that reducing sugar intake offers significant health benefits. She also made a splash in a red Christophe Guillarmé dress at the Red Carpet Opening Night - Part 1 Palais Des Festivals on Tuesday and attended the Marche Opening Night Party during the 79th Cannes Film Festival





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