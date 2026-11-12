Bledlow Ridge Murder Trial: GP Warned Mogford Siblings About Morphine Doses

Oxford Crown Court hears Dr. Thomas Neale cautioned Jeremy Mogford and Sarah Pickering against exceeding painkiller limits before their mother Pamela died in February 2022.

Jeremy Mogford, the founder of the Browns Brasserie restaurant chain, and his sister Sarah Pickering were explicitly warned by their mother's general practitioner not to administer additional painkillings hours before she died. Dr. Thomas Neale testified at Oxford Crown Court that he advised the siblings against giving any more medication to Pamela Mogford, a 100-year-old woman who allegedly died from an overdose of morphine at her Buckinghamshire home.

Medical Warnings and Morphine Administration

The prosecution alleges that Jeremy Mogford, aged 79, and Sarah Pickering, aged 72, gave their mother a dose of oral morphine solution, known as Oramorph, that was at least four times the strength of what Dr. Neale had prescribed. Pamela Mogford died in February 2022 at her residence in Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire, after the alleged administration of the excessive dose intended to speed up her death.

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Dr. Neale provided detailed evidence regarding his visits to the property on the day before the death, noting that he administered 2.5mg injections of morphine during two separate appointments to manage Mrs. Mogford's back pain. He left three additional ampules of the drug at the home for emergency use by medical professionals, emphasizing that Mrs. Mogford was opiate naive and required the smallest possible starting dose to ensure her comfort without causing respiratory depression.

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Defendant Statements and Legal Charges

The court heard evidence of disturbing text messages sent by Sarah Pickering on the evening of the incident, in which she stated she was killing her mother and listed the act as a item on her bucket list. These digital communications were discovered by investigators and presented as key evidence supporting the charge of murder, alongside the alternative charge of attempted murder, as the pair are accused of intentionally exceeding safe medical limits.

Jeremy Mogford informed the medical practice the following morning that his mother had passed away shortly after midnight, leading Dr. Neale to visit the home to certify the cause of death as old age and retrieve the unused medication. The legal proceedings continue at Oxford Crown Court, where the jury must determine whether the defendants' actions constituted a criminal act of euthanasia or murder based on the medical evidence provided.