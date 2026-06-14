Blind Taste Test Crowns Lidl as UK's Best Supermarket Bakery

A YouTuber's rigorous blind tasting of bakery staples from Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, and Lidl reveals unexpected winners and losers across categories, ultimately naming Lidl the top overall supermarket bakery.

A popular content creator has undertaken a comprehensive blind taste test to determine which major British supermarket offers the best bakery products. The YouTuber, known as Ksans, evaluated a wide array of baked goods from five leading retailers: Tesco , Morrisons , Sainsbury's , Waitrose , and Lidl .

His tasting journey covered everything from fundamental crusty rolls and savoury items like pizza slices and sausage rolls to sweet treats including jam doughnuts and various mystery pastries. The experiment was methodical, beginning with a foundational test of crusty rolls from each store before moving through categories of increasingly complex items. In the final round, the cameraman even selected a 'mystery item' from each shop, adding an element of surprise to the assessment.

The first category, crusty rolls, set the stage. Ksans started with Sainsbury's, rating it a respectable 7 out of 10. Lidl's roll followed, but he found it too soft, earning a 6.5. Tesco's offering was compared to food truck fare and scored a 6.0.

Morrisons received a 5.5 for a roll that was nice and crunchy but seemingly less refined. The clear winner in this initial test was Waitrose, which impressed with its 'nice level of crunch on the outside' while remaining 'soft on the inside.

' He praised its fresh taste and awarded it an 8 out of 10. The tasting then moved to savoury options, specifically pizza slices from Waitrose, Sainsbury's, and Lidl. Lidl's pizza slice was a standout, with Ksans lauding its base, cheese, and toppings for a score of 7.5. Waitrose matched this score with its 'super soft' dough and 'nice and mild taste.

' Sainsbury's, however, was labelled 'disappointing' and 'hard,' receiving a low 5.5. The third round featured sausage rolls from Morrisons and Tesco. Morrisons' version was soft but 'too minty,' though its texture was good, resulting in a 6.5. Tesco's sausage roll fared significantly better; Ksans noted the pastry 'dissolved in the mouth' and praised its crunch.

He awarded an overall score of 8.0 for flavour, placing it well ahead and leaving Sainsbury's at the bottom of this particular comparison. The sweet treats began with jam doughnuts from all five supermarkets. Morrisons' offering was heavily criticized for a 'hard' doughnut and jam that tasted like 'tomato ketchup,' receiving a mere 2 out of 10. In stark contrast, Sainsbury's jam doughnut claimed the top spot with an impressive 7.7.

Tesco came in second, followed by Lidl and then Waitrose. The final, most challenging round was a blind ranking of five mystery bakery products: Morrisons' sprinkle iced finger bun, Lidl's Dubai chocolate muffin, Waitrose's cherry and almond bakewell, Tesco's cinnamon twist, and Sainsbury's apple and cinnamon baton. After tasting, Ksans ranked them. Tesco's cinnamon twist placed fifth with just 2 points.

Sainsbury's apple and cinnamon baton was fourth with 4 points. Morrisons secured third place with 5.5 points for its finger bun. Waitrose's Bakewell took second with 7.8 points. The ultimate winner was Lidl's Dubai chocolate muffin, which earned the top score of 8 points.

After compiling results across all categories, Ksans declared Lidl as his overall preferred supermarket bakery. His decision factored in not just the consistent quality and high scores of individual items like the chocolate muffin and pizza slice, but also the broader considerations of product range and the pleasant, well-organized shop floor presentation that enhances the overall shopping experience





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Supermarket Bakery Blind Taste Test Lidl Waitrose Tesco Sainsbury's Morrisons Baked Goods UK Supermarkets Food Review

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