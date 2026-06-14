Blizzard in Baator: Huge Planescape: Torment Fan Expansion Act 1 Now Available

The massive fan-made expansion for Planescape: Torment, Blizzard in Baator, has released its first act, promising new story, characters, and locations larger than Siege of Dragonspear. Available now for download, it offers both new and returning players a reason to revisit the classic CRPG.

The long-awaited fan-made expansion for Planescape: Torment , Blizzard in Baator, has finally arrived with its first act now available for download. This massive mod aims to expand the beloved CRPG with new storylines, cinematics, music, recruitable companions, and locations, including the Frozen Wastes of Cania.

According to the developers, it is significantly bigger than Siege of Dragonspear, which was the official expansion for Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition. Due to its size, Blizzard in Baator will be released in multiple separate parts, ensuring that players can experience the content in manageable chunks. For those eager to dive in, the new quests are balanced for a Nameless One who is approximately level 16.

Players have the option to load an existing save from that point or start a new game and visit Zombie #000 in the Mortuary to receive a level boost and immediate access to the mod's content. The developers have described their ambition to follow in the footsteps of the greatest RPG of all time, and the mod's scope reflects that dedication.

It is a labor of love for the Planescape: Torment community, which has long wished for more content set in the bizarre and philosophical world of Sigil. While the author expresses a deep personal affection for Planescape: Torment, they also acknowledge the game's flaws, such as the lack of a proper camera to look up at the looming city of Sigil and the real-time-with-pause combat system.

They would welcome an official remake with modern improvements but, in its absence, an unofficial expansion like Blizzard in Baator is a thrilling alternative. The temptation to replay the entire game from the beginning and reach level 16 organically before starting the added content is strong, but the convenience of a quick boost is also appealing.

The mod's release is a significant event for fans of classic RPGs, offering a fresh reason to revisit one of the most narrative-driven games ever made. As the mod evolves with future acts, it promises to bring new depth and challenges to a game that already set a high bar for storytelling and world-building





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Planescape: Torment Fan Expansion Blizzard In Baator CRPG Mod

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