Blood Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Linked to Early Cognitive Decline in Midlife Adults

A new study reveals that blood tests detecting amyloid and tau proteins can identify Alzheimer's pathology in asymptomatic middle-aged adults and predict subsequent cognitive decline, offering a potential tool for early intervention.

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco have identified blood biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease that correlate with early cognitive changes in middle-aged adults without dementia.

The study, published in The Lancet on May 28, 2026, and funded primarily by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), examined 1,350 participants aged 53 to 69. Approximately six percent of these individuals exhibited elevated levels of amyloid and tau proteins in their blood, which are hallmark indicators of Alzheimer's pathology. These biomarkers were associated with lower scores in processing speed and executive function-cognitive domains that may represent the earliest signs of the disease.

Processing speed refers to the ability to respond quickly to changing information, while executive function encompasses planning, organization, and task management. Over a five-year follow-up period, participants with high biomarker levels faced a 2.5 to 4 times greater risk of rapid decline in verbal memory and a 3 to 4 times higher risk of decline in processing speed compared to those with low biomarker levels.

The cohort, drawn from the long-term CARDIA study, was diverse, with 58% women and 45% Black participants. Unlike current diagnostic methods such as brain imaging or spinal fluid analysis, blood tests are inexpensive, noninvasive, and could eventually be used for screening asymptomatic individuals.

However, lead author Kristine Yaffe, MD, cautioned that blood tests are specific to Alzheimer's-not other dementias-and carry a risk of false positives. She emphasized that up to 40% of dementia cases may be delayed or prevented by addressing modifiable risk factors like physical inactivity, depression, and poor cardiovascular health. Early detection through blood biomarkers could enable interventions to postpone disease onset, though clinical guidelines must carefully weigh benefits and limitations





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Alzheimer's Disease Biomarkers Cognitive Decline Blood Test Early Detection Amyloid Tau Midlife UCSF The Lancet

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