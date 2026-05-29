Blood Test and New Brain Scan Show Promise for Detecting Alzheimer's Years Before Symptoms Appear

Two recent Lancet papers reveal that a simple blood assay for amyloid‑beta and phosphorylated tau, together with an advanced PET tracer called MK6240, can identify early Alzheimer's pathology in middle‑aged adults, paving the way for earlier treatment and potential NHS adoption of disease‑modifying drugs.

Recent scientific advances have rekindled optimism that Alzheimer's disease can be identified long before the first clinical signs appear. Two independent studies published in The Lancet describe a simple blood test and a novel brain‑imaging technique that together could uncover the early biological changes that precede memory loss, confusion and mood swings.

In Britain more than half a million people live with the most common form of dementia, making it the leading cause of death in the nation. While a cure remains elusive, early detection offers the possibility of slowing disease progression and improving quality of life for patients and families. The first investigation examined plasma samples from 1,350 adults in the United States with an average age of 61 who showed no signs of cognitive impairment.

Researchers measured concentrations of amyloid‑beta plaques and phosphorylated tau, proteins that accumulate in the brain of people who later develop Alzheimer's. Participants with higher levels of these biomarkers performed worse on tests of memory, attention and information‑processing speed, indicating that subtle cognitive decline was already underway despite the absence of overt symptoms. The blood assay has already received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, although it has not yet been incorporated into the National Health Service.

Experts believe that regulatory endorsement in the United Kingdom could follow, providing clinicians with a cost‑effective, minimally invasive tool for large‑scale screening.

"These findings support the concept that Alzheimer's disease begins decades before clinical symptoms emerge and highlight the potential value of plasma biomarkers for early detection in the general population," the study authors wrote, noting that earlier identification could accelerate research aimed at delaying or preventing dementia. Independent commentators praised the work while stressing that more validation is needed.

Dr Richard Oakley of the Alzheimer's Society described blood‑based markers as a promising step toward broader access to testing, whereas Professor Paresh Malhotra of Imperial College warned that an abnormal result does not equate to a definitive diagnosis and should be interpreted alongside clinical assessment. The second study focused on neuroimaging, comparing two positron emission tomography tracers in 682 participants from the United States and Canada.

The experimental tracer, identified as MK6240, demonstrated greater sensitivity for detecting tau protein aggregates than the conventional tracer Flortaucipir, which is currently used across Europe and North America. Improved visualization of tau deposition could help clinicians distinguish Alzheimer's from other neurodegenerative conditions and monitor response to disease‑modifying therapies. Both investigations have implications for the two monoclonal‑antibody drugs, donanemab and lecanemab, that were granted UK licensing in 2024 after showing modest slowing of decline in early symptomatic patients.

The drugs were initially rejected by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence because the benefit was deemed insufficient to justify cost. Evidence that the disease can be diagnosed earlier may strengthen arguments for NHS funding, as earlier treatment could yield larger clinical gains. The authors of both papers call for larger, diverse cohorts and long‑term follow‑up to confirm that plasma biomarkers and advanced PET tracers reliably predict progression to dementia.

If these tools become widely available, they could transform the current approach to Alzheimer's from reactive to proactive, offering hope to millions of people who currently receive a diagnosis only after substantial brain damage has occurred





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Alzheimer's Disease Blood Biomarkers PET Imaging Early Diagnosis Disease‑Modifying Therapies

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