Blood Test Detects Pancreatic Cancer with 97% Accuracy

Scientists have developed a highly accurate blood test for early detection of pancreatic cancer, offering hope for improved treatment outcomes and increased survival rates for this deadly disease.

A groundbreaking blood test developed by scientists at Oregon Health & Science University offers a significant leap forward in the early detection of pancreatic cancer , achieving an impressive 97 percent accuracy in identifying the disease even before symptoms manifest.

This development addresses a critical need, as pancreatic cancer is notoriously difficult to diagnose and treat, with a dismal five-year survival rate of only 10 percent and over half of patients succumbing within three months of diagnosis. The new technique analyzes blood samples using a microchip that applies tiny electrical pulses to capture minuscule particles released by tumors. These particles are then illuminated, allowing doctors to detect the presence of cancer biomarkers.

The study involved analyzing samples from 36 individuals, including those with pancreatic cancer and those with non-cancerous conditions, conducted under blind conditions to ensure objectivity. The results demonstrate a substantial improvement over traditional pancreatic biopsies, which have a detection rate of around 79 percent and are invasive in nature.

The research team, led by Stuart Ibsen, associate professor of biomedical engineering at OHSU, found that the brightness of the electrodes on the microchip correlates directly with the number of cancer biomarkers present. This allows for a sensitive and accurate assessment of the cancer's presence. While the findings are highly promising, researchers estimate that it will take approximately five years before this test becomes widely available for clinical use.

Currently, pancreatic cancer is largely incurable, with a median life expectancy of just five years post-diagnosis and only 25 percent of patients surviving beyond one year. Recent research from Spain has shown promising results in lab mice, where a combination of medications completely eradicated pancreatic tumors, but this treatment has yet to be tested on humans.

The devastating impact of this disease was tragically highlighted by the death of actor Alan Rickman in 2016, who succumbed to pancreatic cancer just six months after his diagnosis. Pancreatic cancer's lethality stems from its aggressive nature, rapidly invading nearby organs, obstructing vital ducts, and spreading to the liver, lungs, and abdomen, ultimately leading to organ failure. The pancreas plays a crucial role in digestion and hormone production, including insulin and glucagon, which regulate blood sugar levels.

Cancerous growth can disrupt these functions, causing symptoms like jaundice, loss of appetite, weight loss, fatigue, and digestive issues. Alarmingly, research indicates that over half of patients diagnosed with the six 'least curable' cancers, including pancreatic cancer, die within a year of their diagnosis. Approximately 90,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with these cancers annually, representing nearly half of all cancer-related deaths.

The lack of early detection tests and the fact that 80 percent of cases are diagnosed after the cancer has spread underscore the urgent need for innovative diagnostic tools like the one developed by the OHSU team. Pancreatic cancer affects around 10,000 people in the UK and 55,000 in the US each year, with the majority of cases occurring in individuals over 55 and a genetic component in about 10 percent of cases





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