Blue Lights Season 3 Gets Sinister: Writers Reveal a More Emotional and Dangerous Belfast

The upcoming season of BBC's acclaimed police drama Blue Lights promises a darker and more emotionally charged journey as the officers confront a new breed of criminals.

Writers of BBC 's Blue Lights have unveiled the gripping storyline for the upcoming third season of their popular Belfast -based police drama . Set to premiere on Monday, September 29th, the new season promises to delve into a darker side of the city, exposing the hidden world of organised crime operating behind the facade of respectable middle-class life.

Two years into their roles as response officers, Grace, Annie, and Tommy find themselves confronting a new breed of criminals who have seized control of Belfast, bringing danger closer to home than ever before. Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, the creative minds behind Blue Lights, along with cast member Nathan Branniff, who portrays Tommy Foster, recently engaged in an exclusive conversation with BBC Radio Ulster's Chris Buckler at Belfast's Grand Central Station. Declan expressed his immense pride in the new season, describing it as a deeply emotional journey for the characters. \Adam further teased the upcoming season, hinting that it will explore the underbelly of South Belfast, the neighbourhood where both writers reside. He emphasized that crime knows no bounds and they felt compelled to showcase its pervasiveness throughout the city. The writers highlighted that viewers can anticipate a mix of heart-wrenching drama and moments of levity as they delve deeper into the personal lives and struggles of the officers.\Nathan Branniff shed light on Tommy Foster's evolving character arc, stating that audiences will witness this often naive character grappling with a shadowy figure who takes an interest in him. He alluded to a complex and intriguing dynamic that unfolds as Tommy navigates the complexities of his professional life. The writers also revealed exciting additions to the cast, including Michael Smiley, who plays a crucial role in the Special Branch unit, and Cathy Tyson, who delves into the criminal world. They emphasized the importance of constantly refreshing the show with new characters and threats to keep audiences on the edge.\Reflecting on the unprecedented feat of winning a BAFTA award, Adam expressed the overwhelming disbelief and emotional resonance it brought back home. Declan acknowledged the transformative impact the BAFTA has had on the show, solidifying its status and bringing increased recognition. The writers revealed that they are nearly finished writing season four, with Nathan Branniff reprising his role. A November start to preparations and a February filming schedule are in the works, with the hype for the continues to build





Blue Lights BBC Police Drama Season 3 Belfast Crime Organized Crime New Characters BAFTA Award

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

