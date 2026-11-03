Blue Planet III Review: Attenborough Reveals Ocean Wonders

A five-star review of Blue Planet III on BBC1. Sir David Attenborough guides viewers through vast coral reefs and unique animal behaviors in this six-part documentary series.

The long-awaited third installment of the Blue Planet series has premiered on BBC1, earning a five-star rating from critics. Titled Blue Planet III, this six-part documentary series presents a groundbreaking exploration of marine ecosystems, guided by the unmistakable voice of Sir David Attenborough. The series showcases footage captured during one hundred expeditions spanning four years. Thousands of hours of high-definition video reveal the sheer scale and complexity of ocean life.

Exploring Vast Coral Reef Ecosystems

The opening episode contrasts the largest land-based cities with the even more immense structures found beneath the sea. While Shanghai holds the title for the most populous city with twenty-five million people, and New York covers over five thousand square miles, these urban centers are dwarfed by underwater habitats. The program focuses on tropical coral reefs, which are described as unimaginably vast structures stretching thousands of miles in length. These massive formations are built by trillions of tiny creatures known as polyps, which resemble miniature jellyfish. These organisms feed on nutrients in seawater and excrete them as limestone particles.

Also read King Charles III to address slavery with honesty but no apology at Commonwealth summit

This habitat is so extensive that it defies conventional human understanding of space and dimension. Water covers almost three-quarters of the Earth, yet this statistic fails to convey the true immensity of the marine environment. Unlike land-dwelling species that primarily exist at ground level, ocean life thrives in three dimensions. The seas can measure miles deep from the waves to the seabed, teeming with diverse organisms throughout that vertical space. The series emphasizes that there are significantly more animals in the ocean than anywhere else on the planet.

Unique Hunting Techniques of Marine Predators

Throughout the series, viewers witness remarkable animal behaviors that highlight the intelligence and adaptability of sea creatures. One segment features harlequin shrimp engaging in a ferocious hunt against a starfish. A pair of these shrimp gnaw off one of the starfish arms and carry it back to their lair on the reef. Although this attack is inconvenient for the starfish, it is not fatal. The starfish simply grows a new arm, a regeneration ability that scientists are still studying for potential medical applications.

Advertisement

Another fascinating scene captures a dolphin using a sponge as a tool. The intelligent marine mammal picks up sponges from the seabed and stuffs them into the crevices of coral where her prey tends to hide. This action effectively blocks the escape routes of the fish, allowing the dolphin to secure her meal. This display of tool use demonstrates the complex problem-solving skills present in marine life.

The most surprising technique documented involves a shoal of slow-moving nurse sharks. These placid predators gather in groups of up to forty sharks close to the shore. They employ a deceptive strategy by pretending to go to sleep among the shallow waters. Great clouds of herring and silversides gather nearby, oblivious to the impending danger as the tide begins to go out.

Stunning Cinematography and Narrative Mastery

With a sudden lunge, the sharks wake up and form a coordinated line, driving the little fish toward the water's edge. The sharks simply open their mouths, allowing the dinner to jump directly into them. This incredible display of choreography was captured using drones, revealing the full scale of the spectacle. Sir David Attenborough's narration remains as confident and sure-footed as ever. His timing is perfectly weighted, giving viewers ample time to absorb each fact without the script feeling obtrusive.

Attenborough sounds remarkably vibrant, as if he is half his age. His genuine fascination with animal behavior shines through every episode. He appears equally enthralled by the delicate movements of a harlequin shrimp as he is by the powerful presence of sharks. The editing of the series is particularly delightful, choosing shots that seem to show ocean life reacting in distinctly human ways. For instance, a fiddler crab appears to throw up its pincers in horror upon spotting a lurking scarlet ibis patrolling the sands.

Advertisement

The crab's eyes, which naturally stand out on stalks, make its alarmed expression even more pronounced. Every time viewers believe that Attenborough has revealed all the wonders of the world, he presents new imagery that defies imagination. The Blue Planet teams have successfully delivered unseen behavior from their intrepid film crews. This third installment reaffirms its status as a masterpiece of nature documentary filmmaking, captivating audiences with its combination of scientific rigor and cinematic beauty.