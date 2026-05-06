BlueCo Faces Fan Backlash Amid Managerial Turmoil and Financial Scrutiny

BlueCo, the holding company owned by Todd Boehly and his allies, is under fire from an increasingly discontented fanbase. The club faces challenges in appointing a permanent manager, financial regulations from Uefa, and criticism over player contracts and management decisions. Supporters are calling for major changes as the club navigates a turbulent period.

The moment of reckoning has arrived for BlueCo, the holding company owned by Todd Boehly and his allies, as they face mounting discontent from an increasingly irate fanbase.

The Clearlake chant, targeting one arm of the ownership, is part of a broader disconnect between supporters and the club. This tension has intensified amid the search for a sixth permanent manager in four years, following the sacking of Liam Rosenior last month.

Additionally, Uefa continues to monitor the club under a settlement agreement from last summer, which regulates spending on players. Against this backdrop, BlueCo finds itself on trial with supporters, particularly the growing fan movement Not A Project CFC, which is calling for major change and has announced further protests. One protest urges fans to turn their backs in the 22nd minute, symbolizing the year 2022 when BlueCo took over the club.

The club's directors, including Danny Finkelstein, have attempted to quell the unrest, but a leaked conversation in which Finkelstein claimed it was 'obvious' the Blues were building one of the best teams in the world only fueled the frustration. With the club currently ninth in the league and just three matches left, along with a cup final to come, the situation remains tense.

Fans are demanding change, particularly as they look ahead to a league match against their London rivals at Stamford Bridge in a fortnight. The missteps have compounded poor results, leaving supporters feeling misunderstood and ignored. Since the Abramovich era, almost every player, senior executive, and most behind-the-scenes football staff in the men's team have been replaced.

The club's second head coach under BlueCo, who left the club because they didn't match his 'vision,' highlighted how the Blues prefer to look at data rather than human connection and 'emotion.

' His replacement, Enzo Maresca, initially bought into that vision but ultimately departed after a dispute encompassing transfers, his salary, and perceived meddling from the medical department in his use of players. Despite winning the Conference League and Club World Cup, and qualifying for the Champions League with a young squad in his only full season, Maresca failed to fully win over match-going supporters. The club's approach to player contracts has also drawn criticism.

Alexis Mac Allister's agent, Javier Pastore, believes his client is underpaid, despite signing a nine-year contract until 2032. Former England striker Wayne Rooney described such long-term contracts as 'absolute madness,' questioning the financial security they offer. The club's players have incentive-based contracts that include bonuses for Champions League qualification and are broadly in line with the market.

However, they have been outbid by rivals on occasion, such as in the deal that saw Marc Guehi join another club. The pace of player trading has left some fans feeling cold. In an excerpt from his column in the CFCUK fanzine, founding editor Dave Johnson noted that the rapport between players and supporters is at an all-time low, with the current crop of players appearing detached from the fans in the stands.

As the club works to bring stability to the head coach position, they have undertaken a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment. This marks a shift from the more ambitious tone set by Boehly, who once proposed a much-ridiculed all-star north-versus-south match in his first season. A week earlier, influential co-owner Behdad Eghbali admitted the need to 'tweak the plan if it's not working,' acknowledging that sacking Thomas Tuchel in 2022 'didn't work out.

' Eghbali also emphasized the importance of signing leaders and players with Premier League experience to take the club to the next level. Recent balance sheets indicate that qualifying for Europe's elite competition helps offset the financial disadvantages of a sub-40,000-capacity stadium and weaker commercial revenue compared to their 'big-six' rivals. Despite these challenges, BlueCo aims to improve their fortunes and has gone on record to say they are a committed ownership.

They would not forfeit any opportunity to play in the Europa League or Conference League, despite Uefa's stricter financial regulations compared to the Premier League. While there have been successes in the club's structure, failing to appoint the right manager has made it hard to win regularly, a core tenet of the club's ambitions





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