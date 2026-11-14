Bluetongue Confirmed in Northern Ireland Farm in Kilkeel

DAERA confirms first Bluetongue case in Northern Ireland at a Kilkeel farm affecting three sheep, with officials stressing no risk to public health or food safety.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has officially confirmed the first case of Bluetongue in Northern Ireland for the current season. The virus was detected on a farm located in Kilkeel, County Down, involving three infected sheep. This discovery marks the initial instance of the disease in the region since the previous outbreak near Bangor in County Down in November 2025.

Official Response and No Movement Restrictions

Department officials stated that there will be no additional movement restrictions or establishment of disease control zones in the affected area. This decision stems from the specific nature of the virus spread, which relies on biting midges rather than direct animal-to-animal transmission. Consequently, the outbreak does not trigger the strict containment protocols often associated with other livestock diseases. The minister emphasized that the virus poses no threat to public health or food safety.

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Milder Winter Increases Midge Survival Rates

The mild winter conditions have significantly contributed to the potential spread of the disease this season. Milder temperatures allowed a larger population of the biting midges to survive the colder months. These surviving insects are now more likely to become infectious vectors for the virus. Officials noted that this environmental factor increases the risk of transmission among susceptible livestock across the region.

Minister Andrew Muir and Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher

Minister Andrew Muir described the discovery of the virus as disappointing but not unexpected. He cited the ongoing spread of the disease in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland as contextual reasons for the anticipation. Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher has urged local farmers to remain highly alert for any symptoms in their livestock. Both officials stressed that continued vigilance and strict biosecurity measures are of paramount importance for all agricultural stakeholders.

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Surveillance and Vaccination Protocols for Farmers

Farmers in Northern Ireland have been strongly urged to vaccinate their animals to prevent further spread. Active surveillance is currently ongoing at abattoirs to monitor for any signs of the virus. This is complemented by post-import testing for susceptible animals entering from mainland EU countries. Minister Muir reiterated that it is crucial for farmers to report any suspicion of disease to DAERA immediately to facilitate rapid response.

Regional Outbreak Context in Ireland and UK

The confirmation in Kilkeel follows a period of increased activity across the island of Ireland. There have been more than one hundred cases reported across the Republic of Ireland in recent months. Additionally, Wales has recorded 512 cases, while Scotland has reported 57 cases. These figures highlight the regional prevalence of the virus and the necessity for sustained awareness and preventive measures across all agricultural sectors in the UK and Ireland.