Bluetooth Sunglasses from Blackview Offer Audio and UV Protection for Under $30

Blackview introduces affordable Bluetooth sunglasses with built-in speakers, voice control, and UV protection for under $30, raising questions about audio quality and practicality in this emerging tech category.

Bluetooth sunglasses are a niche product that has recently caught my attention, and I am honestly unsure what to think about them. The concept of combining eyewear with audio seems convenient, but it also raises questions about audio quality and practicality.

Blackview, a brand known for affordable tech, offers a pair of Bluetooth sunglasses for under $30, making them an accessible entry point into this emerging category. According to the Amazon listing, these sunglasses feature built-in speakers, voice control capabilities, UV protection, and blue light filtering.

The idea is that you can listen to music or take calls without needing separate headphones, which might appeal to those who want to minimize clutter or stay aware of their surroundings while on the move. However, I am skeptical about the audio performance given the low price point. Typically, speakers integrated into sunglasses frames cannot match the sound quality of dedicated headphones or earbuds.

Yet, for the price, it might be worth trying, especially for casual listening or podcast consumption during outdoor activities. The glasses offer UV400 protection, which is essential for eye health, and the blue light filtering could benefit those who spend long hours in front of screens. Voice control adds a layer of convenience, allowing hands-free operation with assistants like Siri or Google Assistant. The design appears sporty and might suit active lifestyles, though comfort and fit are unknowns.

Overall, this product represents a gamble: either a surprising value or a compromise too great for serious use. Beyond the basic model, Blackview offers another variant with polarized lenses and a shielded design, making it more suited for outdoor activities like cycling, running, or driving. Polarized lenses reduce glare, enhancing visibility in bright conditions, which is a practical addition. This version also includes the same audio features: built-in speaker and microphone, voice assistant compatibility, and UV protection.

The price difference is minimal, so the polarized option might be the better choice if you plan to use them outdoors frequently. The concept of audio sunglasses is not entirely new; brands like Bose and Ray-Ban have experimented with similar ideas, but usually at a much higher price point. Blackviews offering democratizes the technology, making it accessible to budget-conscious consumers.

However, the trade-off could be in build quality, battery life, and sound fidelity. For instance, the speakers are likely open-ear, which means sound leakage could be an issue, and bass response may be lacking. On the plus side, open-ear design allows you to hear ambient noise, which is safer for outdoor activities. The microphone quality might be adequate for phone calls but not ideal for voice recording.

Charging is presumably via USB-C, and battery life is not specified but expected to be modest given the size. These sunglasses are a novelty; whether they become a staple depends on how well they execute the basics. The broader question is whether Bluetooth sunglasses will become mainstream or remain a quirky niche. While the convenience of hands-free audio and eye protection in one device is appealing, there are challenges.

Audio quality is the primary concern; most people expect a decent listening experience, and cheap speakers may disappoint. Additionally, sunglasses are a fashion accessory, and integrating electronics adds bulk and weight, which could compromise style and comfort. Battery life is another hurdle; you cannot simply swap frames like you can with earbuds cases.

Moreover, the technology competes with truly wireless earbuds, which have become incredibly compact and offer superior sound. That said, for specific use cases like beach days, hiking, or casual walks, Bluetooth sunglasses eliminate the need to carry separate audio gear. They also appeal to those who dislike earbuds or find them uncomfortable. The low price of Blackview s offering reduces the barrier to entry; even if they are mediocre, the financial risk is low.

As someone who values both fashion and function, I would like to be proven wrong by these sunglasses. If the audio quality and comfort surpass expectations, they could carve out a loyal following. Until then, I remain cautious but intrigued by the potential of this category. Readers who have tried Bluetooth sunglasses are encouraged to share their experiences, as firsthand accounts are invaluable in assessing whether this is a gimmick or a genuinely useful innovation





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