Bluetooth Trackers: Lightweight Alternative to Apple AirTags for £4.49

Discover a lightweight Apple alternative to AirTags, the Eufy SmartTrack Card, which costs £19.99 at Argos but can be purchased for £4.49 before the next May bank holiday and upcoming summer holidays thanks to a little-known offer from Top Cashback. The tracker is designed to fit in wallets like a standard bank card and operates with Apple Find My to locate items if misplaced.

Bluetooth trackers have become an essential travel accessory, with the compact coin-sized AirTags or TileTags monitoring every movement of luggage or personal items they're attached to.

For those departing on holiday shortly, we've discovered a lightweight Apple alternative that resembles a card which slides into wallets, and combining two offers reduces the cost to £5 after cashback. For more than £100 less than Apple's pack of four AirTags, the Eufy SmartTrack Card costs £19.99 at Argos but can be purchased for £4.49 before the next May bank holiday and upcoming summer holidays thanks to a little-known offer from Top Cashback.

The shopping platform returns a portion of customers' money when they purchase the product through its link, which is how the price effectively falls below £5. The tracker is designed to fit in wallets like a standard bank card and operates with Apple Find My to locate items if misplaced. This means customers can get notifications on their phones and monitor them through the eufy Security app.

An advantage over the AirTag is that this functions with both iOS iPhones and Android devices, making it more versatile. Similar to the popular Tile trackers, the eufy device also activates an alarm when lost, which can be triggered through the app when a user discovers they've mislaid or lost the belonging it's concealed within. It's also cheaper than Apple's AirTag, as one person highlighted: 'Not only is it cheaper than Apple's but more accurate too.

' Eufy Tracker Eufy Tracker The Eufy tracker is designed to slip into wallets and mimic a bank card, making it easier for users to keep an eye on their belongings while out - and track through the app if lost. £4.49 Argos through TopCashback Buy Here A further shopper commented: 'Great tracker. It actually does more than I thought. While using the Apple Find My Network, you do not need to have an Apple device.

Not only can I track the device, but it can buzz my phone if that's what I'm having trouble finding. Very sturdy, discreet little device, but it can make some noise too. Lots of little features to tweak in the app.

' Another user said: 'Nice design, lightweight and fits in a wallet, also has a belt clip. Very easy to connect and good instructions. Good for keeping track of valuables if you lose them easily.

' The drawback to this particular eufy model lies in its battery life, which puts it at a disadvantage compared to Apple and Chipolo devices. The Chipolo ONE, priced at £14, has a replaceable battery, and like eufy has the advantage of an alarm to sound if users are looking for their keys, for example. Back to the eufy model, however, once the battery is depleted, there is no option to recharge it.

As one shopper pointed out: 'Easily fits in wallet and app works well to pinpoint the location of the card. The only downside I can see is that the battery isn't replaceable.

' Another alternative is Samsung's SmartTag 2, which, compared to the Galaxy brand's previous model, has a boosted battery and a redesigned body. At Amazon, a pack costs £43.61, which isn't technically 'on sale' but when comparing to the brand's own site, they work out more cost-effective, as Samsung sell them for £34 each





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Bluetooth Trackers Eufy Smarttrack Card Airtags Tiletags Top Cashback Argos Apple Find My Eufy Security App Apple Airtag Samsung Smarttag 2 Chipolo ONE Battery Life

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