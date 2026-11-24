PR firm Agent99 claims heritage brand Blundstone stole creative campaign concepts presented during pitches and handed them to rival agency ID-Collective for execution.

Nicole Robertson, a senior account director at boutique public relations firm Agent99, has ignited a heated industry dispute by alleging that heritage Australian bootmaker Blundstone appropriated creative campaign concepts originally developed by her agency. The accusation centers on claims that Blundstone utilized Agent99's pitch materials without hiring them, instead awarding the execution contract to rival agency ID-Collective.

Details of Alleged Creative Appropriation

The controversy began with a detailed LinkedIn post from Robertson, which quickly became the most-read story on the industry publication Mumbrella, highlighting the severity of the alleged misconduct within the public relations sector. Agent99 had presented three distinct campaign concepts to Blundstone during an extended pitching process that included multiple meetings and deep strategic discussions aimed at winning the brand's full PR and influencer account.

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Russell Robertson described the initial engagement as highly successful, noting that Blundstone's marketing manager was exceptionally impressed with the agency's vision and could not stop complimenting the proposed strategies. The agency invested significant time and talent into developing a hero concept designed to deliver maximum impact, believing they had secured a strong alignment with the brand's marketing team.

Despite the positive feedback, Agent99 submitted their final proposal only to receive no immediate response, a period Robertson described as hearing crickets back from the client. After following up for an entire month, the agency was told that Blundstone was heading in a different direction, a rejection that was disappointing but not entirely unexpected given the competitive nature of the industry.

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Stakeholder Perspectives and Industry Reaction

The situation escalated dramatically when Robertson discovered that Blundstone had launched a campaign on Instagram that mirrored Agent99's original pitch almost exactly, executed by ID-Collective. The social media content featured photos that looked nearly identical to the mockups Agent99 had prepared, leading Robertson to assert that the promised different direction was actually the exact concept her agency had presented.

Industry insiders and PR professionals have widely pointed to heritage bootmaker Blundstone as the iconic brand at the center of this storm, with the company promoting its new collection launch party just hours before Robertson went public with her complaints. The viral nature of the post has resonated deeply across agency circles, prompting numerous professionals to share their own experiences of seeing their ideas used by competitors after losing pitches.

While Blundstone has not publicly commented on the specific allegations, the lack of direct communication from the brand has fueled speculation and concern among creatives who rely on fair pitching practices. Robertson emphasized that the concept was executed beautifully, expressing pride in the idea's realization while condemning the practice of taking ideas from one agency and handing them to another.

Real-World Impact and Campaign Specifics

The specific campaign in question involved a sun-soaked afternoon event at Bondi Bowls Club, designed to celebrate Blundstone's spring and summer collection of its Aerocork clog line. The executed promotion featured carefully curated visuals of tanned, linen-clad attendees playing lawn bowls, alongside aesthetically placed pairs of clogs and branded ice creams on sticks, creating a distinct lifestyle image.

Additional highlights of the event, which Blundstone dubbed the night that was, included an acoustic performance by the surf-pop duo Lime Cordiale, adding a musical element to the promotional strategy. These specific details align closely with the type of experiential marketing concepts that boutique agencies like Agent99 typically propose to major heritage brands seeking to rejuvenate their market presence.

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Consequences and Future Implications

Robertson's public call to action urged brands to stop the practice of appropriating agency ideas, stating that pitching is a significant investment of time, talent, and heart that deserves professional respect. The dispute serves as a stark reminder of the ethical vulnerabilities in the public relations industry, where intellectual property created during the sales process can be easily misappropriated by larger clients.

As of the publication of the Mumbrella article, Agent99 had not received an explanation from Blundstone regarding the alleged theft of their creative intellectual property. The incident has prompted a broader conversation about the need for stricter industry standards and legal protections for agencies presenting original concepts to potential clients.

The involvement of ID-Collective, a Melbourne and Sydney-based creative and events firm, adds another layer of complexity to the narrative, as the rival agency is now credited with bringing the disputed campaign to life. This outcome underscores the high stakes involved in agency pitching, where losing an account can sometimes result in the complete loss of the creative work submitted for consideration.

The fallout from this dispute is likely to have lasting repercussions for how heritage brands approach the agency selection process, potentially leading to more cautious behaviors or the implementation of non-disclosure agreements to protect creative ideas. For now, the PR community remains divided and concerned about the precedent set by what many view as a clear violation of professional ethics.