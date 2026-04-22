Damon Albarn reveals he took his teenage daughter, Missy, to North Korea to broaden her understanding of different cultures and encourage political awareness. He describes the country as a 'magical kingdom' and highlights the genuine nature of the people he encountered.

Damon Albarn , the renowned frontman of Blur and Gorillaz, has revealed a rather unconventional family travel experience: a trip to North Korea with his daughter, Missy.

Speaking on the Adam Buxton podcast, Albarn, 57, explained his motivation stemmed from a desire to broaden his daughter’s worldview and expose her to cultures vastly different from her own. He felt a responsibility to challenge her perspectives and believed a visit to the reclusive nation, governed by Kim Jong Un, would be a uniquely impactful educational experience.

Albarn, who shares Missy with his former partner Suzi Winstanley, stated he sometimes feels he has made life too easy for his children, but actively seeks to counterbalance that with rigorous cultural and educational opportunities. He believes this trip, taken when Missy was around 26, has made her more politically aware and frustrated by the apparent apathy of her peers regarding global events.

The musician’s initial visit to North Korea occurred in 2013 and profoundly influenced his creative output, directly inspiring the song 'Pyongyang' on Blur’s 2015 album, 'The Magic Whip'. He described the country as a 'magical kingdom' operating under a pervasive 'spell' of Kim family omnipresence.

Despite the controversies surrounding the nation’s political system and human rights record, Albarn emphasized his interactions with the North Korean people, describing them as 'really nice, genuine human beings' simply existing within this unusual societal structure. He acknowledged the restrictions placed upon foreign visitors – the mandatory presence of local guides and limitations on photography in sensitive areas – but maintained that the experience was profoundly fascinating.

Albarn’s perspective challenges conventional narratives, suggesting a complex reality beyond the often-simplistic portrayals of North Korea in Western media. He dismissed some of the criticisms leveled against the country as 'bulls***', hinting at a nuanced understanding developed through firsthand observation. Albarn’s career has been marked by both musical innovation and occasional public friction.

Rising to prominence in the 1990s as a central figure in the Britpop movement with Blur, he famously engaged in a high-profile chart battle with Oasis, a rivalry dubbed 'The Battle of Britpop'. Beyond Blur, he co-created the virtual band Gorillaz in 1998 with artist Jamie Hewlett, further demonstrating his willingness to experiment and push creative boundaries.

More recently, Albarn sparked a moment of awkwardness on Graham Norton’s chat show, playfully confronting the host about his infrequent appearances on the program. This incident, while lighthearted, highlights Albarn’s direct and sometimes unconventional personality. His decision to take his daughter to North Korea, however, represents a far more significant and deliberate act of cultural exploration and parental guidance, reflecting a commitment to fostering critical thinking and a broader understanding of the world.

The trip underscores Albarn’s belief in the importance of direct experience and challenging preconceived notions, even in the face of political complexities and international scrutiny. It’s a testament to his desire to equip his daughter with the tools to navigate a complex world and form her own informed opinions





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