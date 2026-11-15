BMW Police Chase Crash Kills Two in Leeds

A police pursuit in Leeds ended in a fatal collision on Gelderd Road. A BMW struck a Volkswagen Scirocco, killing a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman from York. Four suspects are in custody following the crash.

A high-speed police pursuit in Leeds resulted in a fatal collision on Gelderd Road early Sunday morning. A white BMW 123D, which was fleeing from officers, crashed into a stationary Volkswagen Scirocco. The impact killed a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman from York, who were traveling in the smaller vehicle.

Details of the Fatal Collision

The incident began at approximately 12:45 am when officers initiated a chase after the BMW failed to stop on Gelderd Road in south-west Leeds. The road is a major artery into the city, featuring a 40 mph speed limit and several car dealerships. CCTV footage captured the BMW racing down the street before it smashed into the Volkswagen Scirocco, which was waiting to turn from Lowfields Road. The force has now reported this incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for an external investigation.

Also read Two Die in Leeds Police Chase Crash as Four Arrested

Arrests and Legal Charges

Police arrested a 39-year-old man from Harrogate on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of cannabis. He remains in custody. Three other occupants of the BMW were also taken into custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. These individuals were two boys aged 16 and 17, along with a 16-year-old girl, who were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

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Scene Investigation and Security

Police accident investigation teams remained at the scene on Sunday afternoon to examine the wreckage. A security cordon was established on Gelderd Road to facilitate the forensic examination of the site. A smashed car was photographed being transported away from the location later in the day. Authorities are currently working to secure all relevant evidence from the crash site.

Public Appeal for Footage

West Yorkshire Police have appealed to the public for any individuals who may have witnessed the events to come forward. They are specifically requesting anyone with relevant dashcam, mobile phone, or CCTV footage to contact the force. The crash destroyed the exterior of the Volkswagen Scirocco immediately upon impact. Debris was scattered across the road as the vehicles collided.