BMW Secures Pole Position at Le Mans 24 Hours

Dries Vanthoor's #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 will start from pole position at the Le Mans 24 Hours, marking the first time a BMW has achieved this feat. The team secured the top spot with a best time of 3m22.564s, edging out the #12 Jota Cadillac V-Series.R by over half a second.

The Le Mans 24 Hours is set to begin with a significant twist, as the BMW M Hybrid V8 driven by Dries Vanthoor will start from pole position .

This marks the first time that a BMW has achieved this feat. Vanthoor secured the top spot with a best time of 3m22.564s in the #15 car entered by the WRT factory team, edging out the #12 Jota Cadillac V-Series. R driven by Will Stevens by over half a second. Initially, the #38 Cadillac of Jack Aitken had been granted pole position after narrowly beating Vanthoor by 0.005s.

However, Aitken's fastest lap was subsequently deleted due to a breach of the race director's instructions. He was subsequently demoted to 10th place on the grid. The Alpine team will begin its final Le Mans race in third place, while the #15 BMW will line up fourth. The highest-placed Ferrari, the #51 499P, will start from eighth, and the two Toyota TR010 Hybrids will begin from ninth and 10th respectively.

In the LMP2 class, the #29 Forestier by Panis Oreca 07 of Esteban Masson secured the fastest time in qualifying, earning the team pole position. Meanwhile, the #27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Mattia Drudi will start from pole position in the LMGT3 class. The story of a Le Mans powerhouse's humble origins is a fascinating one.

From its early days in Formula 1 to its current success in the world of endurance racing, this team has come a long way. Their dedication to the sport and their passion for competition have driven them to achieve greatness. Despite the challenges they have faced, they have remained committed to their craft, and their perseverance has paid off.

As they prepare to take on the Le Mans 24 Hours, they are a testament to the power of hard work and determination. The team's journey from humble beginnings to Le Mans success is a true inspiration to fans and competitors alike. It serves as a reminder that with dedication and perseverance, anything is possible. As the Le Mans 24 Hours gets underway, the stage is set for an exciting and unpredictable competition.

With a strong lineup of teams and drivers, this event is sure to be one for the ages. The Le Mans 24 Hours is a testament to the power of endurance racing and the passion of its competitors. It is a celebration of speed, skill, and determination, and it continues to captivate audiences around the world.

As the teams take to the track, they will be pushing themselves to the limit, testing their skills and their machines in a bid for victory. The Le Mans 24 Hours is a true test of endurance, and it will be fascinating to see which team emerges victorious. With its rich history and its current success, the Le Mans 24 Hours is an event that continues to captivate audiences around the world.

It is a celebration of speed, skill, and determination, and it continues to be one of the most prestigious events in the world of motorsport





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Le Mans 24 Hours BMW Dries Vanthoor Pole Position Racing

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